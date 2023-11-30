Getting shot by someone with a gun while you’re racing? That only happens during podracing on Tatooine, we thought. In Argentina, mechanics found several bullet holes in their Ford Focus. Driver Leonel Pernia didn’t notice anything, finished the race and became champion. The perpetrator is not yet known, but we cannot rule out the Tusken Raider.

The Board of Directors of the racing organization Tourism Automobile Pilots Association (APAT) says it is very concerned and wants to do everything it can to get the truth out. Together with local authorities, APAT is launching an investigation to find out what happened. It’s bizarre that something like this can happen, of course, but let’s be happy that no one was injured.

The driver’s reaction

‘The mechanics found what looked like a bullet hole, so the team filed a report as soon as they arrived in Pergamino (home of the racing team). It was confirmed by an expert that there was not one bullet hole, but two, of which the bullet is still somewhere in the radiator,” the driver told local news channel Carburando. Check out the images of the Ford shot below.