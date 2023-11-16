A question always arises when talking about video games: “How many roads must a man travel before he is called a man?”, asked Bob Dylan. “42,” Douglas Adams replied ironically in The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. And if instead the answerthe real one, was in video games?

Prisoners of a binary system that only admits two values, we are used to thinking in opposite contexts in video games. Zero or one. True or false. Ha or Ka. Journey or destination. It is an error, a partial vision that does not look at the whole, that does not accept the idea that let the zeros fill the ones with meaning and vice versa, that truth could not exist without something false. A journey makes sense thanks to its destination, because it is the one that sets an objective to be achieved, the MacGuffin that acts as a metronome for the experiences along the way. A destination can only be a destination if a journey towards it has first been made, otherwise it would just be a static place, a prisoner of its latitudinal and longitudinal coordinates.

The video game often marries travel for fashion and marketing reasons, an easy way to appear seductive, underwear to remove as quickly as possible to consummate the act. Sometimes, however, travel and destination are synergisticand even a trivial thing like taking off your underwear takes on another meaning, the expectation of pleasure which itself becomes pleasure like in that old Campari advertisement.

THERE’S NO PRETENDING

Reduced to its essentials Death Stranding is Super Mario Bros. The travel is not from left to right but from east to west, but otherwise the rules of engagement are the same. The difference between Miyamoto’s plumber and Kojima’s courier is the meaning that the journey takes on. The only effort you have to make to be Mario is to hold down B to run, the rest is all obsessive level design on graph paper.

Every step has a weight, however, when we are Sam Porter Bridges. You can feel the fatigue climbing rocks and descending steep slopes in the United Cities of America. There is concern about the state of the cargo, there are the rain chronos to avoid and the fear of BT ones of which absolutely nothing is known, so much so that the literal tradition of their name would be “beached things”. Above all there is the social importance of Sam Porter Bridges, who in a world very similar to the pandemic years that we experienced shortly after the release of Death Stranding he is practically the only figure capable of reconnecting the world and giving us back a sense of community. Just him, who starts the game by avoiding any type of human contact, be it physical or emotional.

Without an Amelie to join in another castle Sam would never have set out. The first hours of the game serve precisely to convince him. Each step wears out the boots and attacks the stamina bar, but brings Sam closer to his messianic role, to his title as “the one who delivers.” At the same time, it is the journey that makes Death Stranding – with all due respect to those who still talk about Bartolini Simulator – a real video game, capable of releasing endorphins when you complete a delivery by earning points and when you cleverly position a structure which then it is used by other players hosted on the same server. Death Stranding is a Facebook where every post is public utilitywhere contact boards cannot be clogged with toxicity but only with the responses of other Sams that we cannot see, but who shout encouragement when by clicking on the touchpad we seek positive reinforcement or simply to break the silence imposed by this solitudine by design. And even the game’s non-original soundtrack makes sense thanks to the journey and destination. Along the road, what dominates is absence, enormous spaces without checklists and micro activities to complete, nothing other than the noises of a nature that has reclaimed the world after the Death Stranding.

Having climbed that last hill that separates Sam from Port Knot City, Asylum for the Feelings (Silent Poets) takes the floor. A musical reward that rewards as much as the summary screen of a delivery, without using any indication on the screen other than the landscape itself.

DOES WHATEVER A SPIDER CAN

We’ve all been Peter Parker at a certain point in our lives, especially in videogames dedicated to Spider-Man. We had the problem of having to pay the rent, of finding a balance between what we want and what we have to do, jugglers in a number who have increasing difficulty as we age. We have all been Peter Parker, the youngest perhaps were Miles Morales, but that’s why playing Spider-Man 2 in 2004 we felt at ease swinging between the skyscrapers of Manhattan. It was the first time as Spider-Man there was that much freedom, as much as possible even that realism given that the cobwebs no longer clung to the sky in an implausible way but needed buildings and street lamps. Almost twenty years later it’s the same thing: it’s no longer the tie-in of a cinema film but one of the flagship first-parties of PlayStation Studios, but the feeling you get when wearing that costume on the other side of the screen is the itself.

You would never do without Insomniac’s New York, designed for travel use and consumption in spite of a quick trip which thanks to the PS5 SSD is now instant. It is a New York to be discovered, which is not immediately covered by the indicators of secondary activities precisely to encourage discovery, at most you return later if when you discover one point of interest you are busy with something else. A New York where the points of interest themselves arrive as the main plot continues, giving the city breathing space and asking the player – if he really wants to use it – to unlock fast travel, neighborhood after neighborhood, simply by playing.

The two Spider-Mans of Spider-Man 2 are the best that the videogame spider has to offer, recovering ideas from previous chapters (the catapult of The Amazing Spider-Man tie-ins, for example) and adding new ones, all in the name of roaming that you then end up unable to do without. The wingsuit it solves many of the endemic problems typical of the Open World approach to the spider, freeing ourselves from the oppressive need to always have a building high enough to use as support. It is not a new idea, Prototype had already proposed something very similar in 2009, but here the design of the city allows you to exploit both horizontal and vertical air currents to increase efficiency. In Spider-Man 2 the “journey” – more correctly roaming, in this case – is a fundamental part of both the game’s design and the characterization of the protagonists. Going out on patrol through the buildings of New York is their role, and it also becomes that of whoever is playing.

A HORSE WITH NO NAME NEI VIDEOGIOCHI



In the desert you can remember your name, because there is no one to cause you pain. In the case of Elden Ring at first glance it seems like an inappropriate phrase, as far as possible from the contents on the disc. Yet in a certain sense it is the foundation of the gaming experience: in the desert, in the open world areas that act as hubs between one Legacy Dungeon and another, you run fewer dangers. It’s not that there isn’t anyone who wants to cause you pain, on the contrary, but there are dangers you can spot from afar and escape. Often dangers where you can call for help, summoning a Spirit or some other Lightless. Inside the dungeons it’s different, there are traps and situations that you can’t always escape from. There are bosses, and although the most ruthless are optional, it is precisely within these structures that they live, where you don’t even have your horse – which unlike the song from America has a name – at your disposal.

The Open World is salvific, in Elden Ring. A comfort zone where you maintain control of the situation, you exploit it for power leveling, making difficult situations in Legacy Dungeons easier. Their name also says it, “legacy” means “heritage”, and it is there that Elden Ring inherits the soul of the other Souls. The open spaces, on the other hand, are an enormous gym, which almost has a life of its own through its scripted routines. There will always be some NPCs who invoke the name of Agheel near that bonfire in Limgrave ending up losing his life, until the dragon is finally killed.

It’s the same illusion of life that can be felt in the Hyrule of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, emerging situations that lead characters over whom we have no direct control to seek shelter when a storm breaks out. Travel experiences that exist because their destination exists, and mark those roads that we must follow be homini ludens as if they were milestones.

