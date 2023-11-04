Over the years, video games have become increasingly popular at all levels. What at first was a hobby labeled by many as “useless or geeky”, today has become a more popular and relevant industry in economic and current terms, than cinema and music combined. And it is not surprising, since video games are entertainment and we have an immense range of options adapted to the needs and tastes of users. millions of gamers around the world.

Within this complex ecosystem, there are not only the players (who It is the basis and essential of this industry), there are also addictions and the so-called “video game addiction”. Is this a negative thing? In this article we will try to answer this and many other questions that are of special relevance in the field of video games and society.

The impact of video games on today’s society

Today’s society has video games much more assimilated and accepted than in its beginnings years ago. The advancement of technology and the Western society model, has contributed enormously to the video game industry becoming much more established than it was a couple of decades ago. That is why, whether you like it more or less, video games have been and continue to be an indispensable part of entertainment and also the growth of many people.

Entire generations have grown up with Super Mario and The Legend of Zelda, to give two examples that everyone can understand. The impact of video games on today’s society It is notable, in fact we also have proof in the recently released Five Nights at Freddy’s movie. Where in line to go in to see the movie, there have been dozens of people dressed in cosplay related to the franchise. With Barbie or Super Mario, the same thing happened.

Same with the Marvel movie saga. It is a wave of feelings and affection that is unstoppable. Hence we say that the current society and the one to come, andwill be strongly linked to many stories told in video games. After all, we are talking about the largest industry in the world of digital entertainment and leisure.

Why do gamers get “hooked” on video games?

This question is one that you have probably asked yourself at some point in your life. Although loving and Entertaining yourself with video games is a hobby that millions of us share, Everything must be done in its proper measure. Digital entertainment is one of the wonders of the new century, and thanks to this many new areas, businesses, opportunities and new ways to have fun and spend time have expanded.

When we talk about players who “get hooked” on a certain video game, we are referring to those typical afternoons with friends or on your own, or practically full game days. Everyone does what they want with their time, and there is nothing wrong with that as long as we don’t bother others.

However, it has been shown that video games can generate a certain dependency and in some cases more serious “addictions”, such as FOMO, and other types, which can lead to players not only putting their health at risk, also its economic capital.

The stimuli and the ties that are tied to our behavior

When we like something, we generate certain hormones in our body and brain that encourage us to continue receiving said stimulus. When that stimulus is linked to a specific video game or games, it is logical that we look for as much time as possible to dedicate to it.

In essence there is nothing wrong with it, but everything has to be done in its proper measure, and never over a long period of time. The last Super Mario, competitive matches in games like Fortnite or Call of Dutystrategy games like Age of Empires or Civilization, are just some examples of titles that can easily “hook” us and actually end up doing so.

The WHO and video games

The World Health Organizationrecognized some years ago that the video game addiction It can be a behavior that, if left untreated and prolonged over time, can lead to mental and physical health problems:

“Video game disorder is characterized by a persistent or repeated addiction to online or offline games.”

Aspects to consider:

Loss of control in frequency, duration and intensity of playing days. Video games regularly become a top priority over other important tasks in our daily lives. The behavior is maintained and reinforced despite being aware of the situation, or even not being aware.

*The WHO estimated some years ago that between 2% and 3% of players show abusive or excessive behavior with games at some point in their life.*

Consequences and reasons

Most of the symptoms that we encounter with this type of behavior in our daily lives, They are not usually very harmful in the short term. But we must know that any addiction or specific behavior that entails a great burden and investment of time and attention without breaks, can lead us to develop fatigue, poor nutrition, neglect other general aspects of our daily life, and other larger health problems in general. the future.

At Ruetir.com we love video games, but above all we love the health of all the players and fans of great sagas and video games. We understand the hype of the moment, the desire to spend entire days “getting addicted” as if there were no tomorrow. But we must know how to set limits and not neglect other vital aspects of our lives.

Some reasons that can lead us to develop certain addiction/hookup to the games are:

Fill personal emotional voids. A long wait for a franchise that is very attached to us. Games that marked us as children and that have generated a strong bond with us. Get used to long days of playing continuously over time. Getting hooked on a specific video game while neglecting other important tasks in our daily lives. Simple need for direct entertainment at your fingertips.

Remember that, ultimately, we are the ones who are in control of our own actions. Let’s enjoy the entertainmentas well as other aspects of life.

What’s your opinion about it?

Source 1; Source 2