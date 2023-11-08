Before cars go to the afterlife, they can first donate their organs to a car dismantling company. That is, if the parts don’t get stolen. A crook tries to steal parts from a Nissan Murano at a scrapyard, but is caught red-handed. Then one of the employees lifts the thief, SUV and all, with a forklift.

The theft occurred in Akron, America. An employee of the demolition yard tells news channel WHIO that this is the third time the man has been spotted on the site. This time the thief was caught red-handed and lifted with a forklift. After this the police were called. According to an officer, the criminal was hoisted up to about six meters.

The criminal had a jigsaw. When the police ask him why he has it, the criminal says: ‘Buyer, to be honest’. That’s what 19 News writes. There’s a good chance that he also wanted to take some catalysts with him. The criminal could receive a fine of $1,250 and a prison sentence of 210 days. He cannot be prosecuted for theft because he had not yet taken anything.