Last edition, racing fans, car enthusiasts and others with working ears could enjoy the Garage 56 NASCAR Camaro. It may not have been the fastest, but it was the most eye-catching and immediately grabbed everyone’s attention with its mighty V8 roar. A similar sound will return at Le Mans in 2024, but from the Ford Mustang GT3.

The Mustang GT3 was spotted during a test day of the Italian Dinamic GT team. That explains why the car above has a different color scheme than the car in the video below. The Italian racing team uses the Mustang for the GT World Challenge Europe championship. In preparation for that, they took the car to Misano.

And just listen to him. Whichever direction the pony car comes from, the sound it produces is delightful. The song comes from a 5.4-liter V8 engine, instead of the 5.0-liter ‘Coyote’ found in the Mustang Dark Horse. So it is not the 5.2-liter eight-cylinder used in the Mustang GTD.

The Ford Mustang GT3 at Le Mans

Dinamic GT is not the only team that will field the Mustang. Proton Competition will also race it, in the WEC. This means that the Ford Mustang GT3 will go to Le Mans, among other things. Ford is also setting up a Ford Performance team and entering the GT3 in the IMSA championship. This means that the Mustang GT3 will also participate in the 24 Hours of Daytona, to name a few. An extra reason not to miss these races.