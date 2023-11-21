Anyone who shouted in January that they would ‘really’ go to the Nürburgring this year: you are too late. The Nordschleife is closed to the public and construction crew are busy making repairs and improvements for next year. This also means that all SD cards are searched again for the best content for compilations.

Rest assured we’ll share a few more, but here’s the first. TOP Nürburg listed ten minutes of crashes and failures. Do you feel that the public sessions (not the races) went very smoothly this year? That picture is not entirely correct. The larger YouTube channels have not been allowed to show major crashes for a while. Check out the compilation below.