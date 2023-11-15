We have been participating in the Junkyard Race for a few years now. In fact, we were soon allowed to visit the cradle of this accessible racing series, which was founded by Bjorn Kuiper and Jan Willem Ludden in 2015.

Junkyard Race XVI was the moment that @nicolasr was (again) introduced to the circuit and our Race Peugeot 206 GTI in particular. And of course he thought something of it, as we have come to expect from him.

Would you like to know more about the Junyard Race and perhaps take the plunge yourself? Then go to JYR.nl. There you will find more information about the rules and about the next race, which is scheduled for Friday, March 15, 2024!

You can listen to the podcast that Wouter and Nicolas recorded from the Mobility Service box here!

