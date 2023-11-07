Are you interested in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, a game inspired by Smash Bros? Here we get more information after its debut on Nintendo Switch.

This time, after knowing its additional content, we bring a video comparison between the Nintendo Switch version and the PlayStation 5:

Remember that the game was confirmed for November 3, 2023 and was then delayed until November 7.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 lets you take on the biggest and best roster of fighters yet, including new characters like SpongeBob SquarePants, the Ninja Turtles, Squidward Tentacles, Jimmy Neutron and many more! Choose your favorite fighters, master their unique moves, and use powerful new Supers to deliver the ultimate blow with your friends or through a unique roguelike campaign.

What do you think, Smash Bros fans? We read you in the comments!

