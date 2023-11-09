In Utrecht you have a Miffy traffic light and a rainbow zebra crossing, but it doesn’t get much more colorful on Dutch roads. In China they go a big step further, because if you drive on the G20 highway there at night, you will see a spectacular laser show. It is not a work of art by a local artist; the Rainbow Road actually has a function.

The laser show can be seen on the Qingdao–Yinchuan highway, a 1,600 kilometer stretch of asphalt. And yes, if you have to ride it all the way, fatigue is lurking. That is why the government of China came up with the light show with laser lights above the highway. The spectacle should keep drivers alert and even revitalize them. Or is it mainly distracting? You can decide that yourself.

Good idea for the Netherlands?

It’s a bit like putting bumpers around a car in case someone gets behind the wheel drunk: you’re actually encouraging it. It’s better to just get a good rest before you head out. “It is estimated that 15 to 20 percent of traffic accidents are (partly) the result of driver fatigue, but the estimates from individual studies vary widely,” SWOV reports.