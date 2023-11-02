Victoria Secrets modelle curvy

Victoria’s Secret, woke policies are a flop

Woke doesn’t work. He doesn’t bring money. This is the conclusion of the American media who analyzed the accounts of Victoria’s Secret, the famous underwear brand.

The company is doing an about-face on the woke policy that began in 2018 and culminated in 2021. Now there will no longer be curvy models to promote the products but we will return to sexy and flirty models.

“We can also be inclusive by returning to being as sexy and sensual as we once were”, says the president. Also recall the iconic models of the past to act as testimonials, such as Adriana Lima, Giselle Bundchen and Candice Swanepoel.

