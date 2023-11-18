Among the standard equipment of the Victoria Simplee V7 we find two-channel ABS, traction control and slipper clutch. On a cycling level however, combined with the steel frame we find an F at the frontKYB inverted-stem orcella while at the rear there is a double shock absorber with adjustable preload. The braking system, which uses two discs, is designed by Nissin. Behind the fairing there is a 3.5 inch round TFT display which offers numerous information, including the level of tire pressure. The large tank extends at the bottom and has a capacity of 21.5 litres. The headlights are all LED, including the direction indicators integrated into the mirrors. Finally, the cycling dimensions speak of a wheelbase of 1,535 mm, length 2,170 mm, width 845 mm and the saddle height is 715 mm. The curb weight is 223 kg.