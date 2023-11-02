The Variety article about the crisis at Marvel Studios continues to cause a stir. And now the fingers point towards Victoria Alonso.

They have blamed Victoria Alonso for all of Marvel’s problems. The studio is immersed in a deep and serious institutional crisis. And, according to Variety reports, part of the strategy to mitigate the damage was to dispense with the services of the former Latin American executive, who was considered by many to be Kevin Feige’s right-hand woman in the company.

Although it was officially announced that Victoria Alonso’s departure was due to an alleged violation of her exclusivity contract when producing the film Argentina 1985 (available on Prime Video), Internal sources at Marvel Studios indicate that the situation was different. Furthermore, the complaints and threats of unionization by special effects workers did not work in favor of the former Argentine executive either. Of course, the situation is beginning to be worrying in the UCM study.

The problems do not stop growing or happening in the UCM

During the mandate of Victoria Alonso at Marvel Studios, productions such as She-Hulk and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania experienced significant problems in their special effects. Mainly, due to last minute script changes. This situation has generated growing frustration in the industry and has contributed to the current crisis facing the superhero cinematic universe.

Damage control at Marvel Studios led to Victoria Alonso’s dismissal, who held a highly relevant position in the company. Additionally, the possible unionization of special effects workers has added pressure to the situation. This threat of unionization indicates widespread unrest in the team. Which suggests that the problems are not limited only to creative issues, but also cover labor and internal organizational aspects. Not to mention what happened with Jonathan Majors and the fear of failure in The Marvels. The problem is very serious.

Fuente: Variety