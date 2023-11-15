Suara.com – The seller of fake Coldplay concert tickets, with the initials RA, was arrested by police at a house in the Mampang Prapatan area, South Jakarta on Wednesday (11/15/2023).

Head of Criminal Investigation Unit for South Jakarta Police, AKBP Bintoro, said the perpetrator sold fake tickets by copying the original tickets he bought.

“The perpetrator sold these tickets directly to the victims,” ​​said Bintoro.

Bintoro said that RA’s arrest could not be separated from reports from victims with the initials FSA and his colleagues. In total, the victims bought the 24 tickets for IDR 312 million.

Bintoro said the perpetrator worked as an entrepreneur every day. He carries out his actions by word of mouth and always sells original tickets for the concert which took place at the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Main Stadium, Senayan, Jakarta, on Wednesday night.

“Seeing the original ticket, the victim was tempted. But what the perpetrator handed over was a duplicate ticket. After exchanging it, the victim found out that the ticket he had purchased was fake,” said Bintoro.

Coldplay held a concert at the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Main Stadium, Jakarta, Wednesday (15/11/2023) (Suara.com/Rena Pangesti)

Currently, based on the results of the initial investigation, the perpetrator carried out the action alone.

The perpetrator is subject to Article 378 of the Criminal Code (KUHP) concerning Fraud and Article 372 concerning Embezzlement with the threat of a sentence of 6 years in prison.

“We are still investigating the victims because there is only one person who reported it and we are still receiving information. It is possible that one of the capital’s artists is a victim,” said Bintoro. (Between)