Suara.com – The case of profiteering from the Indosiar logo by content creator and TikTok celebrity, Vicky Hidayat (30) alias Vicky Kalea ended in a peaceful or restorative manner.

Vicky was previously policed ​​following the use of the Indosiar logo in parody content entitled services for making children travel around that he created.

After going through various stages of examination, the trademark infringement case was resolved amicably through mediation with the conflicting parties.

“That with the request being mediated by the reported party to the West Jakarta Metro Police, the parties will be mediated to produce/achieve restorative justice,” said West Jakarta Metro Police Chief, Police Commissioner M Syahduddi, in his office, Thursday (16/11/2023 ).

This case started with the creation of parody content by Vicky. At that time, Vicky parodied a television film with the title service for making children travel around.

However, in the video made by Vicky and his wife, the Indosiar logo is included in the video.

One of the employees of PT Indosiar Visual Mandiri with the initials KAB saw the content uploaded by Vicky on TikTok with the name @vicky_kalea.

“There is video content that parodies the Pintu Berkah program with the title ‘Services for Making Children Around’ by using or including the “INDOSIAR” logo without the permission and knowledge of PT. Indosiar Visual Mandiri,” said Syahduddi.

After that, KAB reported the content to its superiors who immediately forwarded it to Vicky to clarify regarding the parody using the television station logo. At that time, the reported party admitted that the content was his.

“Reported person Vicky explained that the video was made by himself using his personal cellphone, starting from taking the video, then cutting the video according to the desired storyline using an editing application,” explained Syahduddi.

In order to strengthen the character of the content, Vicky then added the Indosiar logo which he obtained from the Google search engine.

For his actions, Vicky was proven to have violated Law Number 20 of 2016 concerning Trademarks and Law Number 19 of 2016 concerning Amendments to Law Number 11 of 2008 concerning Information and Electronic Transactions.

Apologies Vicky

After going through a mediation process carried out by the West Jakarta Metro Police, Vicky Hidayat and Indosiar agreed to work together.

Vicky then immediately apologized to Indosiar and the media.

“I, Vicky Kalea, hereby apologize and I will be responsible for the consequences of my mistake, making a TikTok video on June 26 2023, and in the video, I used the Indosiar TV station logo to parody the Pintu Berkah program without asking permission beforehand. ” said Vicky, at the West Jakarta Metro Police, Thursday.

“My actions have caused losses to Indosiar, therefore I am very sorry. “I hereby apologize from the bottom of my heart for the above negligence,” he added.