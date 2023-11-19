

Sander (he/him) is a trans man. “As a woman, I could never really be who I wanted to be.” Now that he knows who he is, it gives him peace and space to be who he is. He never understood why he wasn’t feeling well. Sander first thought he was a lesbian, but soon had the feeling that there must be more. “That has been quite a search.” It was also a lonely search. He was alone and could not share his feelings with others. Sander found out on the internet that he was trans. He came into contact with Club T in Zwolle, the transgender working group of COC Zwolle. It changed his life and he is now much more positive about it. He is particularly good at contact with others who have similar feelings. Those around him had difficulty keeping up with him. First coming out as a lesbian and then as a trans man took a lot from some people around him, but they are fine with it.