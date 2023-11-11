This developer has been on games like The Lost Vikings.

Diablo IV has been Samwise Didier’s latest project

Blizzard has recently announced that one of its greatest veterans, Samwise Didier, has left the company after more than three decades working for it, giving rise to this developer has earned his retirement in style after having worked on multiple company projects.

And it is no wonder, since although the company is currently experiencing a very sweet moment thanks to titles such as Diablo IV and its enormous popularitygiving rise to the fact that we have recently been able to see the announcement of its Vessel of Hatred expansion during the last Blizzcon, this loss is, to a certain extent, a very important one, since Didier has worked on big hits like Starcraft and Diablo in the past.

Samwise Didier was at Blizzard as art director until just a few days ago

As it could not be otherwise, Samwise Didier has taken to social networks to announce his retirement, making a review of his entire career as an art director at Blizzard, a company he joined in 1991 and where he has learned all kinds of things when it comes to video game development, including the creation of 3D models, which at the time of its inception was taking its first steps. You can take a look at the tweet posted by Didier below:

What lies beyond the storm? pic.twitter.com/iQh9B2DLBZ — Sam Are I (@SamwiseDidier) November 10, 2023

It should be noted that Didier’s latest works have been Overwatch 2 and the aforementioned Diablo IVof which it must be said that he could receive new classes soon, although the games in which his name began to appear go back many years in the past, since Didier worked on The Lost Vikings and Blackthornevideo games that are barely known by new generations of players.

For the rest, it should be noted that although we wish a happy retirement to Samwise Didier, who after 32 years has earned it, it should be noted that if you want to try his latest work remember that Diablo IV is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC.

