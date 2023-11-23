At Cinemascomics we analyze the Blu-Ray of Vesper, the post-apocalyptic drama nominated for best film at the Sitges Festival.

At Cinemascomics we have analyzed the domestic Blu-Ray edition of Vesper (2022)an intimate science fiction drama set in a post-apocalyptic future in which all of the planet’s flora has mutated and is hostile to humans.

The European film is written and directed by Kristina Buozyte (The ABCs of Death 2) and Bruno Samper (Vanishing Waves); starring Raffiella Chapman (Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children), Eddie Marsan (Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw), Rosy McEwen (The Alienist) and Richard Brake (The Mandalorian), among others; which is now on sale in stores on Blu-Ray and DVD, in addition to being available for rental and digital sale. The film, a production between Lithuania, France, Belgium and the United Kingdom, is distributed in physical format by Divisa Home Video in our country.

Synopsis:

Vesper (Raffiella Chapman) is a girl who, along with her physically disabled father (Richard Brake), fight to survive in a post-apocalyptic world in which genetic experiments have caused a hostile land where viruses and genetically modified organisms have devastated with the majority of the population. Only the rich can live in the citadels, where they survive thanks to cutting-edge biotechnology. When a plane from a citadel crashes, Vesper will find a lone survivor, Camellia (Rosy McEwen), who hides a secret that may be the key to improving the future of humans living outside the citadels.

Vesper, nominated for best film at the Sitges Festival, has a duration of 114 minutes and is rated as not recommended for children under 16 years of age, being shown in its Blu-Ray version with various extras, which we have analyzed for Cinemascomics readers. . The Blu-Ray analysis is completely spoiler-free, in case you haven’t had the opportunity to see the film yet and want to know what extras it contains.

Technical data:

PAL 2.Screen format: 2.39: 1Edited in high resolution 1080p and in 16:9 format.Audio language:English, Spanish and Catalan in 5.1 DTS HD MASubtitle language: Spanish and Catalan.Rating: Not recommended for under 16 years old.Duration: 114 minutes.Original title: Vesper

Extra content:

Trailer:

Preview of the film, which is dubbed into Spanish.

Gallery:

Compilation of posters and various frames from the film.

