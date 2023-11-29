Piaggio wins the case against the Chinese: the Vespa brand cannot be imitated

Il European Court gives reason to Piaggio stating that the three-dimensional sign corresponding to the shape of the Vespa there is a “iconic character” which distinguishes it throughout the world, therefore it must be protected from imitation attempts. It was established after a long legal battle with the Chinese giant Zhejiang Zhongneng Industry Group (Znen).



The story begins in 2013

Everything is born in 2013when the Italian company decides to to protect his historic motorcycle any imitations, by submitting to the European Union Intellectual Property Office (Euipo) an application for registration of the “three-dimensional sign corresponding to the shape of a Vespa scooter”. The request was accepted and in 2014 the shape of the Vespa became a protected trademark for “scooter” and “reduced scooter models” products. I cinesi di Znenwho in 2018 targeted the Italian market by acquiring Moto Morini of Bologna, are not there and they appeal to have the trademark canceled.

In 2021, the Euipo agrees with the Chinese, claiming the “lack of proof of the distinctive character” of the shape of the Vespa and canceling the registration of the trademark. But Piaggio doesn’t give up, and appeals to the EU Court.

The Luxembourg ruling: “The distinctive character of the mark”

The sentence today of the judges of Luxembourgwhich overturns the judgment of the Euipo, deemed “an error of judgment“. According to the EU Court “the evidence demonstrates the distinctive character acquired by the use of the mark throughout the Union”.

A registered EU trademark, the judges explain, “cannot be declared invalid if, due to the use made of it, it has acquired a distinctive character after registration”. Piaggio presented Euipo with various relevant pieces of evidence, such as opinion polls, sales volume data, as well as the presence of the Vespa at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the use of Vespa scooters in famous films worldwide such as ‘Roman Holiday’, or even the presence of Vespa clubs in numerous Member States.

“These elements indicate the iconic character” of the historic Italian scooter and “therefore its global recognisability throughout the Union”, the judges established. The waspso, it cannot be imitated.

Subscribe to the newsletter