Exactly ten years after his return, for the 2024 Vespa Primavera is profoundly renewed in style and technique. The same thing happens there Sprint S version which comes from its own steel body, following the same technical and stylistic evolution of its sister.

For both models the entire handlebar block has been redesigned, both in overall form and in details; For example, even the knobs are new. The countershield is also new. For the Vespa Primavera Tech version, equipped with a keyless system, there is a function selector that replaces the traditional starting with the key.

The wheel rims are also new, with a 5-spoke design on the Primavera, while on the Sprint S the 6 spokes design a particular spiral pattern. Other redesigned stylistic elements are the crest on the mudguard (only for Vespa Primavera) and the new design and new finishes of the central tie. The saddle, in the various versions, has also been replaced and now uses new materials.