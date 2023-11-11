Steve Jobs was one of the great pioneers of technology, whose vision and creativity transformed the world.

As co-founder of Apple, he created revolutionary products that changed the way you communicate, work and entertain. His legacy is a source of inspiration to millions of people who admire his innovative spirit and his passion for excellence.

But Jobs was not only a technological genius, but also a human being with his lights and shadows. His personality was complex and often contradictory.

On the one hand, he was a charismatic and persuasive leader, capable of motivating his teams and partners with his enthusiasm and vision.

On the other hand, he was a demanding and temperamental perfectionist, who did not tolerate mediocrity or conformity, and who could be harsh and insensitive towards those who did not meet his high standards.

He was known for his strange habits and his ability to be cruel to others. Here, we share things you probably didn’t know about Bad Steve.

13 facts you may not have known about Steve Jobs

He washed his feet in the company bathrooms: Jobs had an unorthodox way of dealing with work stress. Instead of using traditional techniques such as meditation or exercise, he preferred to relax his feet in the water of the company’s baths. This was an unusual custom for an executive of his level. He didn’t stay in luxury hotels.: On one occasion, when visiting London, Jobs refused to stay in a luxurious hotel room that Apple’s design chief, Jony Ive, had reserved for him. The reason was that Jobs found it “awful” and not in line with his aesthetic taste. He accepted a ridiculous salary: Jobs gave up a high salary and opted to receive only $1 a year. His wealth depended on shares of Apple, the company he founded and transformed with his innovative vision. He didn’t bathe: Following a vegan and toxin-free diet, Jobs decided to give up showers and deodorant, causing amazement among his colleagues for his choice of personal hygiene. I walked barefoot around the office: Instead of following the rules expected in a company, Jobs preferred to walk around the Apple facilities without shoes, thus expressing his rejection of any type of footwear. Fired employees without notice: His tendency to act without reflecting made him make drastic decisions with his workers, firing them for minor offenses, without prior notice and creating a hostile work environment. He was driving without a license plate: A curiosity about Jobs is that he never had a license plate on his car, since every half year he rented the same one, taking advantage of a legal loophole in California, which allowed driving a new car without registering it for the first six months from its registration date. He denied his daughter: Despite being Lisa’s biological father, Jobs did not acknowledge his paternity for a long time. He even went so far as to publicly declare that he was sterile and refused to take a DNA test. Her attitude changed when Lisa was nine years old and he began visiting her more frequently. Ignored doctors’ recommendations: Instead of following doctors’ instructions, Jobs decided to try natural remedies to combat the pancreatic cancer he had been diagnosed with. This decision delayed his surgery and could have affected his prognosis. Didn’t take emails seriously: Jobs did not hide his email address and sometimes responded with short, sarcastic messages or, on the contrary, offered exceptional customer service. Designed products that people didn’t know they needed: With the iPod and iPad, Jobs created products that transformed the way people communicate, entertain themselves, and educate themselves. These devices were not only innovative, but they also challenged established norms and opened new markets. Fought with the music industry: Steve revolutionized the music industry with iTunes, a platform that allowed you to purchase individual songs instead of entire albums. Thus, he challenged the norms established by the major record companies and gave consumers more freedom and flexibility to choose the music they wanted to listen to. The case of the hard drive: An example of the personalized attention that Jobs provided to his clients occurred in 2008, when Matt McCoy wrote him an email complaining that his laptop did not have a hard drive. The next day, McCoy was surprised to receive a phone call from Jobs himself, who promised him that he would do everything possible to recover and return the hard drive, and he did.

Steve Jobs He was not only a genius of innovation, but also a mysterious being with customs that surprised many.

His mark was not limited to the technological transformation he promoted, but also to the richness of his character and his singular choices.