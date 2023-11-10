Important modification on the official KTMs seen in free practice for the Malaysian MotoGP GP. Brad Binder and Jack Miller on the RC16 had a new exhaust configuration which suggests a different power delivery on the 86 degree V four-cylinder.

In the image of Gold and Goose you can see that there are no longer the two very long terminals that protrude from under the tail, as we were used to seeing during the season. One terminal remains on the left side of the tail, while you have to look in the lower part of the fairing to see the second which is very short and protrudes only slightly from the bodywork.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

The solution adopted at Sepang is decidedly against the trend, because if before KTM had the longest version of the tubes, now the low terminal is unquestionably the shortest even compared to those of Ducati, Aprilia and Honda which have developed the version that is extends just above the rear swingarm.

On the RC16, however, the Austrian team’s technicians went in a new direction which forced them to place a cover of flame-retardant material right on the swingarm which is touched by the hot exhaust gases.

The indications that emerged from the second free practice session are positive given that the two KTMs of Jack Miller and Brad Binder emerge behind the two Ducatis of Alex Marques and Jorge Martin.

Leggi anche: