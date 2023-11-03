Brazil’s was another particularly difficult qualifying to decipher, where everyone spent the session waiting for the possible arrival of rain. The delay with which Q1 began quickly shifted the risk that water could actually hit the track during Friday’s official practice, as occurred in the final minutes of the last heat.

Aware that the rain would arrive towards the end of Q3, the Red Bull engineers were not unprepared, still deciding to be the first to get on track in case a few drops of water arrived from the sky earlier than expected, causing the rain to fall further. the grip. With the temperatures dropping and the wind increasing, there was only a small window of time in which to record the time, those first moments of Q3 and it was precisely there that Max Verstappen achieved yet another pole of his season, about two and a half tenths behind his closest rival, Charles Leclerc.

Just one attempt was enough, managing to make a difference especially in the second sector, the most driven one. Overall, in reality the laps of the last heat saw much higher times than Q2 given the worsening of conditions which had reduced the grip of the track to a minimum, so much so that even Oscar Piastri spun during his attempt. Added to this was the strong wind, which increased in Q3 in conjunction with the arrival of the rain, which contributed to unbalancing the cars in certain sections of the track.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

“We didn’t know when (the rain) would come in qualifying, but we thought it would come. But this is a crazy time. Charles and I were discussing our tours, which were terrible, but I don’t know. I think the wind started to change and get very strong. And we lost a lot of lap time because of this. But yes, everything was very eventful on the last lap,” Max Verstappen explained during interviews.

Before the sprint race there will be another qualifying to watch carefully, but clearly the focus after Friday’s qualifying is also on last year’s race, where the teams expect a higher degradation compared to other events in the world championship: “It seems like we are all very close. You can already see it from the qualifying. I expect the same to happen in the race too. The tires always have a good level of degradation (in Brazil). So it’s all about management here. And last year, of course, we didn’t succeed. But I think this year went a little better,” added the Dutchman, returning to the events of last year, when Red Bull was the protagonist of a weekend where several elements did not go in the right direction.

