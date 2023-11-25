Poker at Yas Marina! Max Verstappen wins the fourth pole position in the Abu Dhabi GP and the Dutchman joins a certain Lion, Nigel Mansell, with 32 starts at the pole. The three-time world champion found the square of his setup in qualifying so the orange driver put everyone in line again. Max achieved the performance, 1’23″445, in the first run of Q3 and, perhaps, the McLarens could have had the potential to undermine the Red Bull, but both drivers made glaring errors, so it was was Charles Leclerc.

The Monegasque gave Ferrari a truly unexpected front row: Charles is the driver who improved the most in the decisive run, climbing to the front row with a gap of just 139 thousandths. Leclerc was masterful because he put his all into a red car that was not at all comfortable for him: in Q3 he improved the performance obtained in Q2 by half a second, going beyond the improvement of the track. Fantastic.

In the second row in front of the checkered flag there is Oscar Piastri author of a 1’23″337 which certainly did not satisfy the Australian who made a couple of mistakes, as well as being the protagonist of an impediment on Pierre Gasly which could cost him three positions on the grid. The rookie from Woking has an extraordinary talent, but sometimes he still isn’t able to put everything together. Lando Norris did worse, as at the end of the first run he seemed solidly second behind Verstappen. Indeed, he might have seemed the only capable of endangering Max’s pole position. Lando, on the other hand, lost his MCL60 in a cross that could have cost him dearly, so he can be happy with fifth place which could put him on the second row due to Piastri’s possible penalty.

Between the two McLarens, George Russell found a brilliant move that saved Mercedes’ honor: the Englishman left only six thousandths of a second to Piastri in the W14. La Stella defended itself in the flying lap, while it can hope for tomorrow’s race pace.

The hero of the day is certainly Yuki Tsunoda: no one in the Faenza team expected to see the AT04 in the third row, with the car equipped with the new floor. The Japanese placed behind Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin, seventh, and Nico Hulkenberg’s Haas who was able to find one of his paws in the flying lap. Then the race is another thing.

Bad Sergio Perez. The Mexican saw the performance that would have taken him to fifth place canceled due to a track limit: Checo will therefore start ninth. He will have to start yet another comeback from the center of the group…

The top 10 is closed by Pierre Gasly with Alpine: the Frenchman suffered from Piastri’s impediment and was unable to improve in the second run. The feeling is that the Woking team didn’t hope for much more at Yas Marina.

Lewis Hamilton gets stuck in Q2 with Mercedes: the seven-time world champion was thrown out by his teammate, George Russell who had started the last run after Lewis who didn’t put the lap together just like what happened in Las Vegas . It’s not a great moment for Hamilton who complained about the car: he seems set for 11th place.

Esteban Ocon is 12th with the second Alpine: the Frenchman somewhat surprisingly precedes Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin and Alexander Albon’s Williams. The Anglo-Thai did not do a perfect lap because in Q1 he had done two tenths better than the 1’24″439 obtained in the second fraction.

More was expected from Daniel Ricciardo who is regularly taking it from his Japanese teammate in Abu Dhabi: the Australian seems to be struggling more with the new fund that AlphaTauri has introduced with Tuesday’s tests and the 2024 season in mind.

Carlos Sainz fails to pass Q1 with Ferrari: the Spaniard blames traffic for the sensational exclusion with the SF-23. The Madrilenian complained about having found Pierre Gasly’s Alpine on his trajectory, but the fact is that he remains out by 148 thousandths. It’s not the best way to start the challenge with Mercedes in the fight for second place in the Constructors’ championship. The Iberian also had a problem with the front wing so he went on track unable to manage his lap as well as possible.

Kevin Magnussen is 17th with the second Haas ahead of the two Alfa Romeos of Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou separated by just 24 thousandths of a second. The new front wing didn’t help, but there was an air of demobilization of the Biscione which is about to leave Sauber.

Bad Logan Sargeant: the American ended the session without a time because he saw two fast laps cancelled. In the second the Williams driver would have climbed up to fourth place. It is therefore serious that with a competitive single-seater he is unable to achieve the result he deserved. He’s the season ticket holder in last place on the starting grid, too bad…