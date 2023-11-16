You can agree or disagree with what Max Verstappen says, but you can’t accuse him of skirting the point. On the topic of Las Vegas, the world champion goes against the grain (not in total solitude, to be honest) but in his case he goes… Verstappen-style, that is, dry answers that leave no room for interpretation.

It’s clear that Max didn’t arrive in Las Vegas with the mad desire to get on the track, just as he doesn’t love everything that comes along with it, that is, all the activities not strictly linked to the work that is needed from a performance perspective. But, as always, his opinion divides.

How much do you think this weekend will be a show and how much is it a sporting event?

“99% entertainment and 1% sporting event”.

With what feeling are you preparing to face the weekend?

“I don’t have many emotions to be honest. As always I will focus on the performance, I don’t like the side dish, obviously I know that in some cases it is part of it, but let’s just say it doesn’t hold my interest.”

Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

Verstappen found a welcome in Las Vegas

What do you think of the track now that you’ve seen it?

“I don’t find it very interesting.”

Can we compare it to Baku or Singapore?

“There aren’t many curves to be honest… I don’t know. It will probably depend on how much grip there is, we’ll see.”

Is there added pressure this weekend in terms of sponsor commitments and events?

“In the United States in general we are always a little busier, but I don’t think that’s the biggest problem.”

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Verstappen and Perez during the Las Vegas show: “I felt like a clown”

What’s the biggest problem?

“It’s not a problem, but it’s not really the kind of thing I like.”

Have you adapted your schedule to the time zone that this race program requires?

“When you are here it’s not a big problem, but then we have to fly to Abu Dhabi where there is a 12 hour difference and a completely different schedule, because in Yas Marina we live on Japanese time. It’s very tiring, we’re at the end of the season and it doesn’t make much sense.”

Can’t wait for this weekend to start?

“I would say no”.

Have you ever had this feeling before?

“There are some races that you always look forward to, more than others.”

Photo by: Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen’s helmet for the Las Vegas GP

Could it be a potentially complicated track for Red Bull: low temperatures and poor grip?

“Maybe, but honestly it could also turn out to be a good lead, I don’t know. At the moment I think nobody really knows what they can aim for, we’ll have an idea when we start riding, we’ll have to familiarize ourselves with the conditions and evaluate the grip.”

How did you find yourself on the simulator?

“The most important thing was learning the track. We tried some things in terms of set-up, but when you don’t have references on traction you can’t go into details, it’s difficult to define the set-up. So you make some hypotheses, preparing for different types of scenarios such as higher grip, lower grip, medium grip and once you go on the track you see which of the hypothesized cases you find yourself in.”

Do you think this race will be a lottery?

“The first edition of each race is always a little more difficult for everyone, there is no information, but then it also depends on how you work during the weekend, let’s say that there are less certainties than usual”.

Have you expressed your thoughts on this race to Formula 1? You are one of the main spokespersons of this championship…

“I don’t know, I guess they make money whether I like it or not, so it’s not up to me. But I’m not going to pretend, I always express my opinion, both on positive and negative aspects, that’s how I am. Some people like the show a little more, I don’t like it at all. I grew up only looking at the performance side of things and that’s how I see it. So I like being in Las Vegas, but not so much for racing.”

Could the Sphere be a distraction for you drivers when you are on the track?

“I do not know. I hope they at least put something nice in there.”

Your face?

“No, for me it would definitely be a distraction, I would end up against a wall. Better not”.

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

How many hours on the simulator did you dedicate to this track?

“Normally I dedicate an afternoon, but in this specific case there aren’t many corners, it just served to get into the rhythm a bit and to understand all the possible scenarios that can occur in terms of set-up and balance”.

What will be the biggest limit on this track?

“I don’t think it’s that exciting, as far as I’m concerned a street circuit is never exciting with the current single-seaters, they’re simply too heavy, and when you have little grip it doesn’t help. The scenery will be great driving along the Strip, but the layout itself isn’t the most exciting. Driving an F1 car is a lot more fun when you have high-speed corners, but there aren’t many of those around here.”

Do you understand why Formula 1 was so keen to come here?

“I understand perfectly. You can look at it two ways: business side or sports side. Of course I understand their point of view, from my point of view I express an opinion on the performance side of things.”

Do you think pilots don’t have much say?

“We are not shareholders, so we just comply. They decide what to do, and I would do the same if I were the owner, I wouldn’t listen to the drivers. If I were at the helm of this sport, I would do what I think is best from my point of view.”

Do you think you can make a difference with your opinion?

“My opinion? It’s not my goal for it to make a difference. Simply when you ask me a question and I feel like answering, I do it honestly.”

Would you appreciate it if you were listened to?

“If someone wants to go in this direction, that is, with more entertainment attached to the program, then I guess it should be done. As long as everything goes well we can say it works, but let’s see how long the fans will like it.”

Was the presentation ceremony better than the one in Miami?

“For me you can even jump”.

You do not like it?

“We’re standing there, we look like clowns.”

