Looking back at the 2022 season finale, the Brazilian Grand Prix was undoubtedly one of the most surprising weekends of the championship, with Mercedes’ first affirmation of the year and Red Bull’s difficulties, with a weekend where many aspects did not fit together in the way right for the Milton Keynes team.

After the wet qualifying which saw Kevin Magnussen take pole, doing well to complete the decisive lap before the rain arrived, Verstappen started the sprint race from second position, but already during the short race the first signs of an unsuitable RB18 emerged. completely convincing, particularly in comparison to Mercedes.

The choice of the medium also had a part to play, given that the Dutchman was the only one to mount it among the first, but overall Red Bull had not found the correct operating window, also paying for the little time available to find the best structure before the application of parc fermé. Sunday’s race turned out to be even more complicated, because a contact with Lewis Hamilton at the first chicane forced the three-time world champion to return to the pits very early, thus slipping to the last positions of the grid with a race to rebuild. Overtaking after overtaking, Verstappen was able to climb back up to sixth place, finishing ahead of his teammate.

The memory of 2022 is always alive and this year, given that there will be sprint again, the objective will be to quickly find a structure that allows the team to be competitive without being surprised by its opponents. “Last year we didn’t have a good weekend here. Obviously there was and is the sprint format, so it’s difficult to be right from the start. We have a couple of ideas as to why last year wasn’t great, but we have a practice session to make sure it will be better this year. I think there’s a lot of degradation here, the way the car has to set up for slow corners, I don’t think our car is great in those types of corners. We’ll see,” explained Verstappen, who still starts as the favorite based on what he has shown during the year.

The three-time world champion has good memories on this track, starting from that wet race in 2016 in which he showed off all his skills in the rain, including that overtaking on the outside of turn three on Nico Rosberg, then involved in the world fight: “I have several good memories, like the wet race (in 2016), typically Brazilian, with the rain coming, it makes everything more special. It looks like it will be dry on Sunday, but there’s no telling. Winning here for the first time was very nice. The track doesn’t have many corners, but it’s quite technical.”

According to Christian Horner, Team Principal of Red Bull, even if Verstappen essentially dominated the season, in reality 2023 represented a good opportunity to enrich his baggage in terms of knowledge and ways of approaching certain race weekends. A theme on which even the Dutchman himself agrees: “I have learned a lot of things (this year), all weekends are different from each other. In some weekends you learn more, in others less, sometimes you go out on track and the car is incredible, to the point that you almost don’t touch the set-up, while there are weekends in which it is more complex to find the set-up, you can learn something, even on the race scenarios”.

The Mexican Grand Prix has added another level to the rumors that have emerged in recent weeks, which see Sergio Perez at risk for 2024. In reality, the team leaders, although they have made it clear that the Mexican needs a U-turn to regain a good level of competitiveness, they have repeatedly confirmed his seat for 2024. When asked to talk about the possibility that Daniel Ricciardo could take the big step and return to his Red Bull teammate Verstappen he did not unbuttoned about his preferences, indicating that it is not up to him to decide and that the choice is in fact indifferent to him.

“I’ve always had a great relationship with Daniel when we were teammates and when, obviously, we weren’t,” said the Dutchman, who raced alongside Ricciardo from 2016 to 2018 before the latter decided to follow a ‘another route going to Renault.

“But, at the same time I also have a great relationship with Checo, so I find it a bit unfair to stand here and say who I would prefer as a teammate or whatever. They’ve been great teammates and it’s not up to me, at the end of the day, to make those kinds of decisions because I’m very focused on my performance. So if next year it’s Checo, then it’ll be great. I had a great relationship with him on a professional level, but also on a personal level, I think he’s a fantastic person. And if it’s Daniel, we’ll get along and have a lot of fun.”

