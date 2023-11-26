Max Verstappen wins the Abu Dhabi GP and becomes the third driver in the history of F1 after Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher: the Dutchman reaches 54 victories, overtaking Sebastian Vettel who stands at 53 victories. The Dutchman could not have closed a triumphant 2023 season better which led him to his third world title and 19 triumphs out of 22 races played. If we then consider that Max is also at his fourth victory in a row at Yas Marina, in a weekend where he also collected pole position and fastest lap (1’6″993″), well there are few adjectives left that have not already been said for the orange . Red Bull ends the championship with a technical advantage that will not be easy for their opponents to fill, because in the end Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari finished 17 seconds behind.

After a good start, the Monegasque tried to tease Verstappen, but the Dutchman is not the type to let himself be attacked without reacting, so Charles managed to get in the red’s nose for a short, very short time and then had to join back. Leclerc was perfect: he brought the SF-23 to the front row and took home a valuable second place, but it wasn’t enough for the Scuderia to take second position in the Constructors’ championship. Mercedes won by three points, but this time it was Carlos Sainz who missed out: the Spaniard started on the Hard tires and, after a stint that was too short, put the Hard tires back on again. While he was back in the points, the Madrilenian was called to the pits on the last lap to clear the second compound: he never left the pit lane because he was retired. It’s a shame, Carlos lacked the points to end the season well.

Leclerc tried until the end to challenge Mercedes: when he saw Sergio Perez coming from behind, he facilitated the overtaking, in the hope that the Mexican would be able to gain a 5-second advantage over George Russell which would place him third in the standings after the unfair penalty he was given when overtaking Lando Norris.

The operation, very lucid from a strategic point of view, (even Verstappen had offered to slow down to possibly give Checo the slipstream) was of no use because Perez ended up in fourth place, with George Russell, third, closing the podium with Mercedes. The Englishman had an exemplary race which repays the “Star” for a difficult and disappointing season. George played them again to Lewis Hamilton relegated to a lackluster ninth place.

More was expected from the McLarens who settled for a fifth place with Lando Norris and a sixth with Oscar Piastri: the papaya cars didn’t have the pace to stay with the top three. Norris closed the line on lap 47 while being overtaken by Perez and the race direction saw fit to penalize the Mexican: a choice without any logic, taking into account the precedents.

Fernando Alonso with the seventh place obtained with Aston Martin secured fourth place in the drivers’ championship on a par with Charles Leclerc, while Lance Stroll with the other “green” recovered to a good tenth place.

Yuki Tsunoda’s performance with AlphaTauri was excellent: the Japanese took a well-deserved eighth place, but the Japanese will remember this race for a long time because for the first time in his career he led the race, taking advantage of Max Verstappen’s pit stop.