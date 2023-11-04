The last Sprint of the season also ended with a victory for Max Verstappen, capable of bringing home another triumph with excellent management after taking the lead at the start thanks to an excellent sprint from second place. In fact, the Dutchman immediately recovered the first position that had eluded him a few hours earlier during the Shootout and, also taking advantage of the time lost by Lando Norris with George Russell, he was immediately able to extend and take a margin of one second and means on which to continue building yet another seasonal success.

There was a moment, around the fourteenth lap, when the Englishman from McLaren was actually able to get back to around a second, but always without entering the DRS zone. From that moment on, the 3-time world champion began to move forward, remaining with a constant pace under one minute and fifteen seconds, unlike Norris, who suffered a progressive deterioration on the soft used, up to the point of suffering a gap of over four seconds under the checkered flag.

To try to regain the position lost at the start and try to close the gap to Verstappen, in fact, Norris made greater use of the soft in fast corners four, six and seven in the first ten laps, with additional stress which then appeared in the conclusion of the sprint.

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

“I think it was important to try to make progress early on. I think the clutch release wasn’t, let’s say, extraordinary. But the second part of the start was very good. We worked alongside each other and then it was all a question of management. On this track there is a lot of degradation, the tires wear a lot. So 24 laps on one set of tires is a very long time. This is why we tried to maintain a constant lap time. And I think that today we managed the race quite well”, explained the Red Bull driver, who underlined that today, with temperatures that even reached 50°C on the asphalt, the management of the soft used was fundamental.

Last year Red Bull was the only one of the top teams that decided to start the sprint on the medium, suffering in comparison with its rivals. This year, however, Verstappen also aligned himself with the choices of the competition, an aspect he underlined when returning to the 2022 race: “Last year was very difficult for us here. Today went much better. I believe that for all the riders in the race it is not possible to push to the maximum. The important thing is to keep the tires under control. And I think we did it well today.”

After what was shown in the sprint, given that tomorrow Verstappen will start from pole position and that Norris, the opponent who potentially seemed to be able to put them in the most difficulty, will only start from the fourth row, the objective for Red Bull is to repeat it on Sunday too , taking home another victory: “Yes, it’s a great start. I think we learned a lot during the race and hopefully we can do something similar tomorrow,” concluded the Dutchman.

