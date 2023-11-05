Max Verstappen continues to demolish records: the “monster” celebrates his 17th victory this season which is also the 52nd of his career, coming just one victory behind Sebastian Vettel. The Dutchman has been world leader for 37 GPs and in the Brazilian GP he equaled a record held by Michael Schumacher. The Red Bull driver got the two starts right (there was a red flag on lap 2 due to contact between Alex Albon and Kevin Magnussen) and no one managed to undermine him. Lando Norris tried with the McLaren: the Englishman had to be satisfied with having grabbed another second place with a gap of just 8 seconds, but he took away the pleasure of setting the fastest lap with the last set of soft tires . Norris arrived on fresh tires at 1’12″486, taking almost a second off the three-time world champion. For now, Lando still doesn’t have the shot in his hand to worry Verstappen who, however, no longer has that sensational margin on the papaya car which continues to grow.

All the others, however, are at least half a minute away, proving that it is only McLaren who has closed the gap. An acclaimed Fernando Alonso takes the third step of the podium. The Spaniard enchanted with the Aston Martin: the Asturian had been attacked by a lively Sergio Perez on the penultimate lap, but Fernando was able to react, defending his position at the checkered flag by 53 thousandths. A nothing!

Aston Martin has returned to a less advanced base and by magic seems to have solved all the problems that slowed it down in the last very dull GPs. For once the Silverstone team manages to bring the two greenbacks to points, given that Lance Stroll performed well taking home a fifth place. It was already clear that the music had changed in qualifying with the two AMR21s both in the second row.

Sergio Perez, who started ninth, made a good comeback with the second Red Bull and savored the taste of the podium for a lap, before suffering the extraordinary comeback of Alonso at the end of a battle that lasted for almost the entire third stint .

Checo takes home the 12 points for fourth place which are precious for consolidating second position in the drivers’ championship with a 32-point advantage over Lewis Hamilton with two GPs to go.

Ferrari can’t wait to move on: Charles Leclerc wasn’t even able to line up. On the formation lap the Monegasque suffered a hydraulic problem which brought the SF-23 to a standstill and he ended up innocently against the barriers. The little prince has to deal with bad luck, but since bad luck doesn’t exist in F1, it is Ferrari that is starting to show a long tongue in this season finale with the material that has reached the limit. A break that costs the Scuderia dearly as it has to settle for Carlos Sainz’s sixth place. The Spaniard played his part decorously, discovering in the race that the red one with the medium tires wasn’t that bad after all. The Madrid native had the task of staying ahead of the Mercedes and he completed the task, even if the points to be recovered on the Stella remain 20 and with two GPs to go there is little hope of overtaking the Brackley team.

Alpine is back in the points with two cars: Pierre Gasly took seventh place, while Esteban Ocon finished tenth. In the middle there is Lewis Hamilton, eighth struggling with a W14 that didn’t have the pace and with every compound used he went into a performance crisis after a few laps. Things went worse for George Russell who was called to the pits for a precautionary retirement to avoid the power unit failing.

Ninth place for Yuki Tsunoda with AlphaTauri moving up the championship standings: Daniel Ricciardo would probably have also scored in the points. The Australian remained outside the top ten because at the first start he saw his rear wing disintegrated by a stray tire that came off after the crash at the start. Problems also for Oscar Piastri who was forced to restart from the pit lane like Ricciardo: the two started with already a lap gap.

The two Alfa Romeos were stopped in the pits due to fears about the durability of the power unit, while we mentioned the crash at the start: Kevin Magnussen started less well than Nico Hulkenberg in front and ended up in the sandwich with Alexander Albon’s Williams. The Anglo Thai didn’t change his trajectory, but he saw the German’s Haas coming towards him, triggering an accident that could have had serious consequences and instead, fortunately, only ended with badly dressed cars. The red flag was necessary to give the course marshals the opportunity to restore the barriers that had been damaged.