Lando Norris’ illusion lasted until the first corner: Max Verstappen didn’t hesitate at the start and the world champion took the lead in the Sprint race of the Brazilian GP to go on to achieve the seventh victory in the race, the fourth of six played this year. The young English driver from McLaren had a gap that didn’t seem bad, but then as he progressed he was overwhelmed by the Red Bull: Max kept the MCL60 on the tail until they told him over the radio that Norris was starting to get closer. Having received the message, the Dutchman changed pace and went away, finishing with a safety margin of over four seconds.

Norris, after an uncertain start, suffered a very harsh attack from George Russell in the Mercedes, losing contact with the RB19. Mercedes seemed capable of causing havoc, because Lewis Hamilton also managed to get the better of Sergio Perez with a beautiful overtaking on the outside. The black arrows started with a knife between their teeth hoping to build an important result but the two drivers asked too much of the soft tires and had to lift their foot towards the end.

Russell finished fourth, overtaken not only by Norris but also by Perez who returned to the podium after a period of crisis, while Hamilton slipped to seventh place now threatened by Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari. The Mexican ended the race having pulled ahead of the seven-time world champion by four points in the fight for second place in the drivers’ championship.

Norris, once free from his opponents, in second place, tried to get back in the hunt with Red Bull: McLaren seems to be the only one to have a certain pace to worry Verstappen, given that Perez finished 13 seconds behind and Russell even at 24 seconds in 24 laps: one per lap.

Ferrari loses two points to Mercedes in the challenge for second place in the Constructors’ classification: the red team with the soft tires did not appear to be in great shape and Leclerc was forced to manage the tires with lift and coast already in the first laps. The Monegasque also had to be meticulous in using the engine which started to overheat like in Mexico. The Scuderia seemed condemned to a debacle and, instead, in the second part of the race Leclerc found some tire performance and was able to attack Hamilton to take fifth place, while Carlos Sainz finished eighth, taking the last valid point.

Yuki Tsunoda’s race with AlphaTauri was positive: the Japanese, after throwing away precious points in Mexico, was careful not to make mistakes and took home three points which are precious, leading Alfa Romeo. Yuki had the satisfaction of doing better than Daniel Ricciardo who was the first out of the points with the other AT04.

The top 10 was completed by Oscar Piastri in the other McLaren: the Australian was the author of a long move that brought him back to the starting position. Behind them are the two Aston Martins of Fernando Alonso (whose AMR21 was repaired after the crash in qualifying with Esteban Ocon) and Lance Stroll.

Everything else is just a side dish…