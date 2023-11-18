The 2023 season will be archived with a winning and unprecedented Verstappen. The unusual side of Max emerged in the press conferences. In his first years in Formula 1 Verstappen was “Mr. Monosyllable”, he often answered questions with a yes or no, giving little to those who wanted to discover the man (the boy at the time) behind the pilot.

The sporting consecration and a few more years have proposed an unprecedented Max, capable of holding center stage in press conferences, joking and making jokes. Every now and then, though, he slips up, like last Wednesday when he used the machete to have a say about him on a Las Vegas weekend that had yet to begin.

After qualifying Max was obviously challenged again on the topic, and this time he offered a deeper analysis on the reasons that led him to take such a blunt and negative stand against the Las Vegas event.

“I’m not a big fan of street circuits – he explained – I prefer high-speed tracks on which it is possible to squeeze the best out of an F1 car. This doesn’t mean that when you get on the track you push to the limit, but on tracks like this there is little grip, it’s a bit like Baku. It has nothing to do with whether our car adapts well or badly, I don’t like not being able to push to the limit, it’s as if I’m always limited by the lack of grip. This is my personal feeling, then everyone has their own preferences.”

Then Max recognized the work done by the race organizers. “I think it’s incredible what they’ve built in such a short time, they’ve done a great job, even the track itself. There was the problem that affected Carlos, but in the end they resolved it quite well.”

His opinion on the hot spot of the weekend, i.e. the show parallel to the sporting event, is another thing. Verstappen was keen to explain his point of view better. “I could go on for a long time – he underlined – I understand that a certain amount of entertainment is important, but personally I like emotions. When I was a child I fell in love with the emotions that this sport can give, not with the spectacle that surrounded it, and I believe that as a driver this aspect shouldn’t have much importance.”

“A Formula 1 car doesn’t come to life by itself, but it becomes special if you can drive it on special tracks – continued Max – when you go to Spa or Monza, you are in places that convey so much emotion and passion. For me, seeing the fans in those scenarios is incredible, and when I get in the car I’m thrilled, I love driving on those tracks.”

“Obviously I understand that the fans may also need something to do on the track, but I think it is more important to make them understand what we do in our sport. I don’t see much point in coming to a Grand Prix just to party or see the DJ show, I mean you can do this all over the world, you can go to Ibiza right?”

“I honestly don’t like to think that there are fans who come to the track to have a few drinks with their friends without actually understanding what we’re doing and what we’re putting on the line to perform at our best. I love Las Vegas, but it’s not here that I want to drive an F1 car. I like to go out, have a few drinks, bet something on red, have fun and go to a nice dinner, but I don’t see in this place the passion that there is on the old school tracks.”

Max then couldn’t resist a final joke about one of the other 2023 classics, or the battle he has been carrying on for some time against the sprint race. Responding to the possibility of being able to challenge for victory in tomorrow’s race with Leclerc, Verstappen replied as follows: “We will be in a similar situation to Baku, it will depend a lot on tire management. At the moment, however, we don’t have many references, so we will have to wait until tomorrow. And I think it’s nice like this, here there is no sprint race that can reveal the cards in advance…”.

