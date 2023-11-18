Max Verstappen gives his fans a good example in Las Vegas and claims he would tear down the entire tent.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is ​​here and the hype is huge. Liberty Media is risking everything to make the race a success. And that is also understandable. If only because, unlike in other races, the F1 rights holder is also the race organizer. So all the skin is in the game, so to speak.

This made it all the more unfortunate that Sainz and Ocon’s cars were scrapped on Friday by manhole covers flying loose. The images of Sainz were especially impressive. The Ferrari more or less explodes because the heavy projectile is sucked in by the downforce.

Sainz was lucky in an accident that he escaped unscathed. His carbon seat was broken. You don’t want to think about that thing actually hitting your back. It’s also not like it’s the first time this has happened with manhole covers. So it is actually incomprehensible that the whole show looks so slick and then something so simple yet important is not in order.

The incident also brought an end to the first free practice after eight minutes. But fans aren’t really compensated for this. At least, not in the form of hard punches in the hand. Some ‘vouchers’ have been handed out. And that is painful, especially since the tickets are quite pricey in The Vegas.

Max Verstappen, who thinks the whole weekend is just a big show, is completely critical that this is happening this way. He told nu.nl that he knows what he would do as a fan:

So then they also make some kind of money from it? Yes, great. Nice man. You know, if I was a fan I’d tear the place down. No, this isn’t possible, is it? Max Verstappen, channels a bit of Jos Verstappen again

We think that would look something like the video below. Would you also tear down the tent? Or do you only do that after three weeks of camping in the summer with the trailer tent? Let us know in the comments!

