In Japan, Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez already secured the constructors’ championship for Red Bull and one race Verstappen took his own championship. The team could have easily gone on holiday after this, because then Red Bull would have saved a lot of money. The manufacturer of energy cans must transfer 8.6 million euros to the FIA.

Since 2013, teams that want to participate for several seasons in a row have paid an additional bill to the FIA. This amount is based on the number of points you achieved during the previous season. Any team that returns after the winter break in 2024 will have to pay around 657,837 dollars (about 600,000 euros) plus another 6,575 dollars (about 6,000 euros) per point that the team has taken.

The champion even has to pay 7,893 dollars (7,200 euros) per point. If Verstappen had stayed home after Qatar, Red Bull would have saved a million. By the way, Red Bull will have a turnover of almost 10 billion euros in 2022, so they won’t really worry about it. Moreover, it would be very unsportsmanlike to stop after your championship.

What does Red Bull have to pay to be allowed to participate again in 2024?

Red Bull Racing won 21 of the 22 races and managed to collect 860 points during the season. Of these, 575 points are in Verstappen’s name. If you take Verstappen’s points and add half of 600,000 euros for the starter’s tax, Red Bull has already spent 4,440,000 euros on Verstappen’s dominant season.

The amount for Verstappen’s F1 license is added to this, bringing the total to 5.357.900 euro comes. And then Pérez’s points and driver’s license also have to be added. If you add that, you arrive at an amount of approximately 8.618.800 euro what Red Bull will have lost before it has driven a single meter in 2024.

Motorsport.com asked team boss Christian Horner what he thinks about the gigantic receipt that the team receives. He responds, “I mean, it’s a luxury problem to have, because we had to score so many points to get an invoice like that. Fortunately, it falls outside the budget cap. But yes, it is a big check to write to the FIA.’