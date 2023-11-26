As on eighteen other occasions, the last Grand Prix of the season also ended with the victory of Max Verstappen, undisputed dominator of a world championship concluded with numerous records, including the 575 final points. An impressive year, which has few equals in the history of Formula 1 and which, perhaps, will be unrepeatable in the future. What is certain is that the success in Abu Dhabi represents the icing on the cake, the best way to conclude a championship won several months in advance.

The only real moment of tension was seen at the start, where Charles Leclerc had attempted to attack on several occasions, trying to be seen in the Dutchman’s mirrors both at turn one and at the braking point at turn six, but without managing to find the overtaking.

After trying to manage the tires in the first stint, especially in the fast corners of the first sector, when he switched to the harder tires the gap on his pursuers began to widen significantly, reaching nine seconds by the time of the second stop by Leclerc, who at that moment was still behind the three-time world champion.

Red Bull’s choice to postpone the second stop, delaying the pit stop by eight laps, then allowed Ferrari’s Monegasque to momentarily close the gap to five seconds. However, beyond the lap time result, the Prancing Horse driver himself actually knew that there would be no story behind the victory, concentrating his attention on the fight for second place in the constructors’ championship, later obtained by Mercedes thanks to the podium conquered by George Russell.

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, 1a posizione

In a quiet last stint, Verstappen then extended his lead over Leclerc to around fifteen seconds, at least before the Monegasque decided to purposely let Sergio Perez pass to give him the chance to extend on Russell, recovering the five seconds inflicted for a previous one. contact on Norris.

Finally, the celebrations began at the finish line, including donuts on the long straight, with thanks also to Red Bull for an extraordinary year: “It was an incredible season. The ride home was a bit emotional. It was the last time I sat in this car, which gave me a lot. So, of course, I’m very proud to win here too, at the last race. But I have to say a big thank you to everyone at Red Bull. It’s been an incredible year. It will be difficult to do something like this again, but we definitely had fun here,” explained the three-time world champion, also thinking that it would be the last time on the record-breaking RB19, as he will not take part in the post-season tests .

“It will be very difficult to have another season like this, we know that. Of course you always want to do better, but sometimes doing better isn’t just about winning races and potentially winning a championship. But we’ll see. We are working hard for next year to have a very competitive car again. Surely all the other teams out there will want to try to beat us next season and we are ready for the battle, but in the meantime we will enjoy this year a bit too,” added Verstappen. For some time now, Red Bull has shifted its focus to what will be the RB20: the 2023 season has just ended, but behind the scenes the hunt for 2024 is already open.

Leggi anche: