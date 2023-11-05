After triumphing in the sprint on Saturday, everything was ready to be repeated in the race too, thus putting their signature on yet another triumph this season. After obtaining the new record at the weekend in Mexico, the Dutchman improved his numbers once again, thus reaching his seventeenth victory during this championship.

The three-time world champion was able to maintain the lead of the race, won on Friday thanks to the pole position, both in the first and second starts, the one following the red flag on the second lap caused by the contact between Alex Albon and Kevin Magnussen when the traffic lights go out. The only moment of tension was seen during the eighth lap, when Lando Norris, second at the time, tried the attack using the DRS, but the Dutchman immediately managed to repel the British’s attempts.

After quickly taking a safety margin, bringing the gap to around a second and a half thanks to an excellent central sector, which also deprived the McLaren driver of the opportunity to exploit the mobile wing, from then on it was a matter of of a management race for the Red Bull driver, who nevertheless continued to widen the advantage at his disposal until the final eight seconds under the checkered flag.

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, lotta con Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

“I think the starts were very important today. Both were very good. After that, the entire race was about tire management. I think we were good with every type of tire. But I think that, especially in the middle stint, we managed to create a bit of a gap. And I thought it was very good,” Verstappen explained, underlining how crucial long-distance coverage management was.

Despite the large lead, there is clearly no room for mind wandering, because the focus must remain on tire management: “Everything went well. But with the high degradation here (in Brazil), you have to constantly correct the behavior of the car. So you always had to be focused. But yes, luckily today went well.”

The next event will be the new Las Vegas, which will return to the calendar after over forty years of absence, but with a new track that features numerous straights. However, one element on which the engineers have paid attention is that of the climatic conditions, given that they expect low temperatures which should make it particularly difficult to turn on the tires properly and keep them in the correct operating window: “It will certainly be much colder (compared to Brazil). Let’s see how the grip of the track will be, it is still a street circuit. So yes, news for everyone. And I think it will definitely be full of surprises.”

