Verstappen doesn’t really think Las Vegas is a great choice, that much is clear.

The combination of Las Vegas and Formula 1 is not a new one, but it is a strange one. Of course, in both cases the idea behind it is entertainment, but in Formula 1 you are dealing with talented drivers and hundreds of super smart and eloquent engineers. Las Vegas is nothing more than a joke city full of flashy hotels and casinos.

It is therefore a strange sensation to see Max Verstappen in Las Vegas. the down-to-earth Dutchman in the most meaningless city in the world. That’s a bit like @jaapiyo on a blind date with Greta Thunberg (who is starting to look more like Gretta Duisenberg, but that’s besides the point).

Verstappen doesn’t like Las Vegas at all

While Lewis Hamilton appreciates a bit of splendor, for Max it is ‘another day at the office’. And not one of those days when only your favorite colleagues are present and the editor-in-chief has brought filled cookies. No, one of those things you dread.

Yesterday at the opening ceremony, Max thought the drivers looked like ‘clowns’. He called the Las Vegas GP 99% show and 1% a sporting event. He said this during the press conference prior to the race weekend:

I don’t like all the things about it. I’m looking forward to trying to do the best I can, but I’m not looking forward to it. Max Verstappen knows how to promote an event.

In short, Verstappen does not think Las Vegas is the most suitable F1 location, that much is clear.

Everything happens a little earlier in Vegas, normally the press conference is only on Thursday. It’s Las Vegas and everything is pushed forward because of the time difference. This means that the drivers race on Saturday evening (which in our case is Sunday morning).

And what about the job?

But does Verstappen like the track layout? Because sometimes the ceremonies surrounding it are terrible, but you can still race. Well, the Dutchman is quite clear about that:

I don’t find it that exciting. For me, a street circuit is not that exciting, especially with these new cars, it is too heavy. Even if you have little grip, that doesn’t help. Sure, the scenery looks great when you drive on The Strip, but the layout itself isn’t the most exciting. In F1 cars it’s much more fun with a lot of fast corners and around here there aren’t that many fast corners. Max Verstappen just really doesn’t feel like it.

By the way, you don’t have to feel sorry. Verstappen is of course paid royally for his skills, for which he does not have to pay tax.

In short, it’s going to be another fun weekend!

This article Verstappen thinks Las Vegas is 99% nothing first appeared on Ruetir.