This time the rain arrived with enviable punctuality. The weather service had predicted the onset of precipitation in the middle of the Q3 session, and so it proved. The drivers remaining in the fight for the top-10 had only one flying lap available to chase pole position, and the single shot highlighted the cold blood of those who managed to put everything together, leaving other drivers with the regret of not took advantage of the opportunity.

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Verstappen and Leclerc, in the front row, are smiling, as is the Aston Martin tandem, with a revitalized Lance Stroll who gave himself a third position which, more than ever at this moment in his career, represents a great breath of fresh air. It was not easy for the drivers to complete a fast lap in Q3, and confirmation comes from Verstappen’s pole time (1’10″727), which was six tenths slower than that obtained by Max in Q2, the same margin that he paid Leclerc. After turn 4 the track lost grip and, above all, a strong wind picked up which made it difficult to keep the car on track in the fast corners.

“I felt the car slide and I was almost about to return to the pits – commented Leclerc – then I saw that, although not ideal, my time guaranteed me second position, what can I say, I’m very happy to be on the front row”.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23

Verstappen smiles for his 31st pole position, Leclerc smiles, for a second position on the starting grid on Sunday which after Q2 seemed anything but obvious, but above all Aston Martin smiles. Stroll and Alonso capitalized on the exit from the pit lane when the green light came on, and it was no coincidence that they were the first to cross the finish line with the last set of tyres, making the most of the variable track.

On the opposite front, they have a lot to complain about, Sainz, who made many mistakes on the lap that counted, as well as the McLaren tandem, which appeared in great shape from the first laps of the free practice session. Sainz also underlined how the timing of his exit from the pits affected him a little on his lap, even though the two Ferraris passed the finish line separated by fourteen seconds.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60

Piastri ended up spinning (penalizing the innocent Perez who was following him a short distance away) and Norris also did not go beyond seventh place. “I lost grip – commented Piastri – I had the sensation of being on a wet track even though there were no drops on the visor yet! I struggled a lot, but I saw that everyone had problems, and it’s a real shame that the conditions have changed, until Q2 I had the feeling that we could fight for pole. We’ll try again tomorrow.”

The interruption of Q3 was welcomed with pleasure by several drivers, who were running out of soft tyres. In view of tomorrow’s sprint qualifying, among the drivers who finished in the top-10 today, only Verstappen, Norris and Alonso will have two sets of new softs at their disposal, while Leclerc, Stroll, Piastri and the Mercedes tandem will be able to count on just one set. Sainz and Perez will be able to use a set already used for two laps.

The use of the ‘red’ tire sets was greater than expected due to two very close sessions (Q1 and Q2) (in Q1 all the drivers were enclosed within a second) which also forced the drivers of the top teams to return to the track for more ‘runs’ in order not to run risks for the next round. Managing the twelve sets available for the entire weekend promises to be anything but simple, and there will be quite a few hoping for a few drops of rain tomorrow too to save one or more sets of slicks.

