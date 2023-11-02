Now you have a new opportunity to get the Razer Ornata V2 for less than the recommended price. This keyboard is highly rated on Amazon and its price will not leave you indifferent.

The Razer Ornata V2 has a multifunction digital wheel

Normally gaming keyboards are mechanical, but also membrane and hybrid. Well, we will talk about the Razer Ornata V2, which It’s reduced to almost half its original price.. This Razer mechanical membrane keyboard it has the best of both worlds and it is a very interesting option if you are looking for a quality keyboard at a good price. In fact, the reviews are very positive, which is why it has a score of 4.6 stars out of 5.

At the time of writing these lines the Razer Ornata V2 is available for only 57.84 euros on Amazon and MediaMarkt. Is a real bargain if we take into account that it has a recommended price of 109.99 euros on the Razer website. We are talking about 52.15 euros less (47% discount). By the way, the model that is on offer has the ñ key.

Razer Ornata V2

Get the Razer Ornata V2 keyboard for only 57.84 euros on Amazon

The Razer Ornata V2 is a highly versatile keyboard that offers a similar tactile and audible feel to mechanical keyboards, but with the smoothness and speed of membrane keyboards. In addition, it includes an ergonomic wrist rest that attaches to the keyboard and provides greater comfort during long sessions of use. But that’s not all, it also has other features that make it stand out, such as the Razer Chroma RGB lighting customizable with 16.8 million colors, its multifunction wheel and dedicated multimedia keys.

It is worth mentioning that the keys are fully programmable, so you can adjust it to your playing style. The saving of profiles and support for macros could also not be missing. To have access to all these features you have to install the Razer Synapse 3 software. This program is only available for Windows 10 and 11. Therefore, if you buy the keyboard and your PC has another operating system, then you will not be able to take advantage of it 100%.

Razer Ornata V2

In conclusion, the Razer Ornata V2 is a keyboard that will not disappoint you, so it is an offer that you cannot miss if you are looking for a good gaming keyboard that is not very expensive. What’s more, it has rarely been so cheap. Finally, it is worth mentioning that it has a game mode option, a polling rate of 1,000 Hz and that it is compatible with Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. As you can see, it doesn’t lack anything.

