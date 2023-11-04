She has always looked after her son’s interests and now, in the first interview ever given, “madame” talks about United (“there has never been a real negotiation with them”) and explains how she manages the Juventus player’s strategies: “I am a fearsome negotiator? Yes, I am”

An autumn walk in Piazza San Carlo, with its arcades and cafes. Then Piazza Carignano, where there is one of his favorite restaurants. And further on, towards the Po, the steps of the Gran Madre. It is the Turin loved by Véronique Rabiot, mother of Adrien Rabiot, the Juventus midfielder whose career she has always managed, as a pioneer in the world of football. Mrs. Rabiot had never told herself before. She does it exclusively for Sportweek also to clarify some issues in the summer transfer market, sweeping away a lot of prejudices about her relationship with her footballer son.