Let’s explain to you how to verify your account on Instagram, so you have a badge that indicates that you really are who you say you are. This is useful both on a personal level if you are a person with influence, and also on a professional level if you have an account for a company, a brand, a music group or are an artist or other type of professional.

On Instagram you don’t have a single way to verify your account, but there are two different ones. We are going to explain these two methods to you in an understandable way, and we are going to explain step by step how to request your verification with them. We will also tell you the difference between the two types of verification.

What is the purpose of verifying your Instagram account?

When you create an Instagram account, you can choose to use whatever name you want. This helps all users have privacy and the freedom to reveal their real name or not. But it is also a double-edged sword, and tomorrow I can register an account with the name Xataka_, similar to Xataka, and another user may not know which one is real.

To avoid confusion there are verification systems. Each system can be different depending on the social network, but the goal of all of them is usually verify to all users that an account is real and that the user, company or brand behind this account is who they say they are.

When an account is verified, a blue badge appears next to its name. This is the badge that proves that the account is real and authentic. If you are searching for a specific company name and there are several matches, you will know the real account because it is verified, and the same goes for a celebrity, a music group or artist, etc.

For the verified user, have a verification badge improve your credibility, and your notoriety by having a sign that differentiates you from the rest and demonstrates that your account is outstanding, and that you can be recognized compared to other accounts that have similar names. It also protects you from phishing attempts, since only your account will be verified.

Verification is non-transferable. This means that if you have an account verified, you cannot change the name of the account or transfer the verification to another difference. If you change the name of the account you may request verification, and for a new account you will have to request it again.

There are also cases where verified accounts gain benefits and visibility in social media algorithms. Instagram isn’t very clear about this, but when they launched the Instagram Threads social network, posts from verified users were the most visible. But this is no guarantee as far as Instagram is concerned.

Lastly, you should know that Verification does not mean that Instagram supports that account in no way, regardless of your ideals. In this regard, on Instagram they assure that they always try to be impartial when accepting verifications.

Two types of verification with different requirements





Instagram currently has two ways you can verify your account. One of them is free and only for influential or important accounts. Meanwhile, the other alternative is pay to get verification, in which case you will also have to prove that you are who you say you are, but you will also have other benefits. We are going to explain both to you.

Free verification for influential accounts

This is the classic method and conventional to verify your account. If you are a public or notable figure in some field and you have a community with a large number of followers, then you will have the possibility of requesting verification of your account. If they grant it to you, it is just that, verification, and without the advantages of paid verification.

To get a free verification, you need meet a series of requirements. Below we are going to tell you what they are so that you can have an idea of ​​whether you can aspire to get it or not:

An authentic account: The account must represent a real person, registered business, or brand. It cannot be a meme account, a joke account, or a parody account.

A single account: You can only have one account verified for each person or business. The exception here would be when there are accounts for specific languages, such as one in Spanish and one in English.

a public account: Your account must be public, and private accounts are not eligible for verification.

An account with complete information: If it’s a person’s account, you must use your real name on it. In addition, both for personal and for brands or companies, you must also have all the complete information, with the biography, a profile image and at least one publication.

A notable account: Your account must be notable, known and sought after in some field, be it companies, celebrities, bloggers, and many others. Here, Instagram does not specify a minimum number of followers, but the more of them you have, the more likely you are to have your account verified.

Any user can request a simple and free verification, but only if you meet these requirements will they be accepted. There may be exceptions in specific cases, but generally this will be the rule.

Payment verification with Meta Verified





The second method to verify your account is pay for verification with the Meta Verified service. This is a subscription currently only for personal accounts in which, in exchange for a monthly payment, you can obtain different benefits. The price of Meta Verified is €13.99 per month for an Instagram account if you request it on the web, 16.99 if you do it on your mobile.

Now, let’s tell you What are the advantages you get in exchange for paying? for this monthly subscription. Because in this case it is not only account verification, but also other extra benefits:

Verification Badge: Your account will appear with the verification badge, so other users will be able to know that you are a real company or business.

More account protection: Meta will carry out proactive identity monitoring, preventing someone from impersonating it.

Priority when asking for help: When you need support from Meta, subscribed users will have priority and get responses faster. Priority support is only available in some languages, including Spanish.

Unique stickers: You will have a series of unique stickers that you can use in posts and stories, exclusive for verified users.

However, Meta Verified is not an open bar, and also You must meet a series of requirements if you want to be able to access this subscription. We are going to tell you what the requirements are:

Being over 18 years: You will need to be of legal age to pay for the subscription.

Real name: Regardless of whether you have a public or private profile, your full name and a profile photo showing your face must appear on it.

Have previous publications: You cannot create a new account and subscribe to verify it, you will need to have a previous posting history.

DAYS: In the identity verification process prior to subscribing, you will need to show your national identity document, which shows the same name and a photograph of the same person that you have as your profile photo.

Two-step verification: You must have two-step verification activated on your profile to protect it as much as possible.

Comply with the rules: You must also comply with Instagram’s terms of use and community standards.

Finally, you should know that to subscribe to Instagram Meta Verified you will not need to have prior verification. The process to verify your identity is done from scratch. Also remember that this subscription does not include the paid Instagram without ads, which is another different subscription.

How to verify your account on Instagram





Next, we are going to tell you What are the processes to verify your account? in each of the two methods there are to do it. We’ll start by telling you how you can verify your account for free with the simple process, and then we’ll move on to tell you how to subscribe to Meta Verified.

How to verify your Instagram for free





To verify your Instagram account for free, you have to go to your profile within the application and click on the menu button at the top right. When the menu is displayed, tap Settings and privacy to enter the settings. Inside, click on the section Account type and tools that will appear in the configuration.





Once you are in Account type and tools, you simply have to go down to the Tools and tools section. click on the option Request verification what you will see inside.





This will take you to the application process, where you have to fill out all the steps that appear in it. First, you will have to write your name and surname and upload a photograph of your national identity document. Then, in the second step you have to configure your relevance, choosing the category in which your account is notable, your country, and the type of people or audience that follow your account.

And finally, you will also have the Links section, where you can add addresses that verify your identity and demonstrate that your account is of public interest. Here you can add links to your social networks to press articles where you have been mentioned.

How to verify your Instagram by paying for Meta Verified





To subscribe to Meta Verified from your mobileyou have to go to your profile and open the options, and in there click on the option Meta Verified. This will take you to the Meta account center, where you will click on Meta Verified again, and when your Instagram account and subscription features appear, you just have to click on Next.





But it is better to subscribe online, whose address is about.meta.com/es/technologies/meta-verified, since it will be cheaper. When you are inside, simply click on the option Instagram to say that you are going to register an account for this social network.





From here, The steps are the same on the web and on mobile. First you will go to a screen where you are informed of the characteristics of Meta Verified, and in it you have to press the button Following to continue. This will open a window where your Meta accounts will be shown, and you must click on Register under the Instagram one.





The first thing you are going to have to do next is pay. You can do it with your card or your PayPal account, and once you do it you will continue with the verification process in which you will have to show yourself along with your identity card. Once you confirm your identity, you will have already verified your account.

