We explore alternate realities where Venom and Marvel heroes collide

The Marvel Comics universe never ceases to surprise us, and this time it brings us a proposal that revolutionizes the pages with ink and action: What If?… Venom. Imagine an alternative universe where iconic characters like She-Hulk and Wolverine carry the essence of one of the most fearsome symbiotes in their veins.

A twisted journey through Marvel

Get ready for a limited series of five issues, starting at the end of February. Jeremy Holt, accompanied by the art of Jesús Hervás, invites us on a unique journey where characters like Doctor Strange, Loki and Moon Knight not only discover new powers but also internal struggles for control against the symbiote.

What would have happened if Eddie Brock had rejected Venom? This series gives us a completely different look at the days when the symbiote chose its first host, with a fury different from that of Brock.

The Symbiote That Changed the Game: A Journey Through Possibilities

As we delve into the backdrop of What If?… Venom, we rediscover Venom, an entity that has fascinated and terrified fans since its appearance in The Amazing Spider-Man in 1984. Known for its parasitic relationship with its hosts, this symbiote has been an icon of moral duality and chaos. Now, with What If?… Venom, we explore realities where this dark being and its alternative hosts They reinvent the heroic narrative.

The series What If…? has always played with the idea of alternative realities, a concept that has attracted fans for the infinite possibility of never-before-told stories. Since its conception in 1977, What If…? has allowed readers to experience universes where the smallest details have changed the fate of their favorite characters. In this new installment, the symbiote acts as a catalyst for change, challenging the heroes and at the same time, offering a unique lens through which to contemplate their true essences.

The vision of the creators

“Playing within the world of Venom is great. But pairing five iconic heroes with this alien parasite is even more exciting,” says Holt. Through the prism of What If…?, we are presented with unique versions of the anti-hero that have captivated fans.

The idea of ​​a symbiotic Moon Knight is not entirely new. Previously, Marvel and Random House Worlds announced an adult novel inspired by these comics. Mike Chen will bring us a story in October 2024 that promises to be a milestone in Marvel narrative.

Who will be the next guest?

The potential of What If?… Venom lies in its ability to intertwine the familiar with the surprising. Just as symbiotes merge with their hosts, this series amalgamates with and transforms our expectations. The anticipation of seeing characters like Wolverine and She-Hulk face off against Venom’s corrupting influence is a testament to Marvel’s ability to keep us on the edge of our seats. With each page, we delve deeper into this ‘what if…?’ showwhich not only celebrates Venom’s legacy, but also expands it into new narrative horizons.

This series promises to be a fascinating exploration of the “what ifs” in the world of Marvel, giving us fresh perspectives on characters loved and feared. Meanwhile, Hervás’ designs show us transformations that are already generating excitement among fans, eager to discover how Venom’s influence will alter these heroes. With the sale scheduled for the end of February 2024, What If?… Venom is emerging as a turning point for fans of the Marvel universe.