Venom is a popular Marvel character, who is usually associated as one of Spider-Man’s most ruthless enemies. Because he is a character that has had some relevance in the most recent pages, readers will be accustomed to the way his powers work. However, one epic moment showed Venom exceed all fan expectations when he revealed a surprising ability he has that he only uses from time to time. Virtually everyone knows that Venom can change shapebut only a few will know that it can also redirect energy blasts.

Venom showed the surprising ability to absorb and redirect energy in the comic Venom #27. In this story, Eddie Brock is transported to a future where the symbiotes have completely taken over the world. Being so close to a beehive, the venom symbiote He tells Eddie that he can sense what the rest of the symbiotes feel and that somehow he was discovering he had powers he could only dream of. Later, the symbiote discovers that he is capable of controlling bursts of energy to devastating effect. Something very similar to what Goku does in Dragon Ball.

As a general rule, symbiotes are also not capable of doing anything spectacular. One of its main qualities is being able to change shape at will, heal its hosts and act independently of them if necessary. The renewed story of Donny Cates brought important news about symbiotes, such as the ability to grow wings and fly or the one mentioned a few lines before. Both powers completely changed the rules of the game for Venom.

During all these years of history Marvelsymbiotes have taken over humans, aliens, animals, and even Celestials. The only way to combat them is with sound or fire, but some symbiotes are immune even to that. Now, the inhabitants of Klyntar have proven that they are completely unpredictable. You can’t expect anything from them. Venom proved capable of becoming much more powerful, but only if a hive of symbiotes is near you.

Comics always find a new way to surprise us. The character of Venom as someone who is decisive in the problems that arise, but with this new ability to redirect energy, Venom It shows that the only limit it can have is the one that the creative teams have in their imagination.

