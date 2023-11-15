The symbiotes of the Marvel Universe are in danger from a powerful threat that went unnoticed.

Venom and Eddie Brock have been heroes on many occasions

One of the most popular relationships in the Marvel Universe is that of the symbiote Venom y Eddie Brock. Since the two joined forces, they have faced some of the dangerous threats one could imagine. Venom He has gone to war with almost every type of villain in the Marvel Universe, but his most notable fight is the one against the god Knull. Now, Venom has a new enemy in the form of No One, whose origins have their roots in the most dangerous corporation in the pages of Marvel.

The comic Venom #26 shows to Venom already one Natasha Romanoff turned into a symbiote following some clues that lead them to find Bren Waters and the symbiote Toxin. The search for him has led them to cross paths with the terrorist group known as No One, who intends to turn Bren into some kind of martyr to serve their cause. No One not only intends to drown Bren in a live broadcast, but is also determined to do so using the same chemical-laden waters that brought the group together in the first place, publicly exposing the damage that Alchemax has caused to the world.

Symbiotes in danger

The story of Superior Spider-Man introduced the world to Alchemax, a company that was destined to be one of the most prominent enclaves of applied sciences. While his work with chemical structures and genetic engineering was admirable, it didn’t take long for the company to deviate from its original version. In fact, just two issues after Allan Chemical’s debut, the company became something much more sinister. Shortly after, it was revealed that the villain Norman Osborn had secretly orchestrated the company’s merger in an attempt to leave a corporate empire for his grandson Normie will inherit him as the next great Osborn.

Although many corporate and government enterprises have become unquestionable parts of the broad legacy of Marvel, few have done as much damage as Alchemax. After they closed their genetics department, Alchemax started experimenting with symbiotes instead of X-Men. Although the experiments performed were questionable, Liz always managed to show a concern for the subjects with what they were experimenting with. She gave them Eddie y Dylan Brock a place to stay when they needed it, and she has continued to act like a hero since taking possession of the Misery symbiote.

It has now been revealed that Allan Chemical was responsible for leaking dangerous chemicals into public spaces, and it’s worrying that Liz was aware of all of this. The actions of No One They have only opened the door for corporate villains to be held accountable for the very questionable actions they committed. The appearance of No One is only the beginning of what will surely come in the next issues of Venom.

