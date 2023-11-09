Unexpected twist leads Venom 3 to a fall release in 2024

In a twist that could have been taken from the pages of a comic book, the third installment of the Lethal Protector saga, Venom 3, starring Tom Hardy, has seen its debut postponed until late 2024. This date change marks a new chapter in the already tumultuous landscape of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU).

The road to the premiere: a saga worthy of Hollywood

The odyssey of Venom 3 began with an announcement that promised a continuation of the adventures of Eddie Brock for July 2024. But in an environment already charged by the strikes of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) and the Guild of America (WGA) , Sony had to maneuver through an ever-changing industrial landscape, first delaying ‘Kraven the Hunter’ and temporarily taking ‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’ off the schedule.

Hardy, whose portrayal of Eddie Brock captivated us in 2018’s Venom and its sequel in 2021, will not be alone in this new chapter. Next to him will be figures such as Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor, whose roles are still shrouded in mystery. Ejiofor, known for his role in the MCU, will provide his experience in Marvel adaptations.

A new vision behind the cameras

Kelly Marcel, who already immersed us in the Venom universe as a screenwriter, now ventures behind the camera, marking her directorial debut and continuing the story she and Hardy have forged together. A change in direction that promises to keep us in suspense until the premiere.

Production, which had started in Spain, was abruptly paused by the SAG-AFTRA strike, highlighting the influence of union movements on major Hollywood productions. A reminder that, even in the age of big-screen superheroes, there are more powerful forces at play.

Venom: Between the shadow and the light of a unique antihero

Beyond the headlines and dates, Venom represents a duality fascinating that has captivated fans since its appearance in the Spider-Man comics. Balancing between antihero and villain, this symbiote has achieved a prominent place in the heart of pop culture. The hype surrounding Venom 3 not only speaks to the popularity of Tom Hardy, but also the complex legacy and attractiveness of the character.

Venom, whose first appearance was a cameo in The Amazing Spider-Man #299 in 1988, has expanded beyond the comics to become an icon of the genre. The film is set to explore further the symbiotic relationship between Eddie and Venom, perhaps presenting a more nuanced perspective on their coexistence. Fans are looking forward to seeing how this dynamic will evolve, especially after the duo’s interaction with the broader Marvel universe in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Compared to other SSU and MCU antiheroes, Venom occupies a unique place. Unlike characters like Deadpool, whose irreverence and humor are its hallmark, Venom offers a darkness and seriousness that differentiate him within the spectrum of Marvel characters. The franchise’s ability to balance between visceral action and dark comedy has been a key factor in its success. Venom 3 has the opportunity to further this balance, promising fans an experience that combines the best of both worlds.

A promising premiere and an uncertain future

In addition, Kelly Marcel’s direction promises a new vision for the saga. With her previous experience writing the previous films, Marcel brings an intimate understanding of Venom and Eddie. Her directorial debut could mean a fresh and bold stroke for the franchise, something that fans and critics are waiting for with great anticipation.

With the inclusion of talents like Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor, the cast of Venom 3 adds an extra layer of intrigue. While their roles remain secret, their presence suggests complex plots and rich characters that could explore new facets of SSU. The mix of a solid cast, innovative direction and a confirmed release date puts Venom 3 on the radar of all fans of the genre, making the countdown to November 2024 more exciting with each passing day.

With a new release set for November 8, 2024, Venom 3 is positioned as one of the most anticipated SSU films. Can this new date survive the whims of a constantly boiling industry? Only time will tell.