Tom Hardyan actor known in the Marvel world for the role of Eddie Brock, Venom’s human “alter-ego”, has made interesting statements regarding the future of the symbiote film series.

Just about Venom 3the new chapter of Eddie’s adventures arriving next autumn, we have juicy news: Hardy, in a post published on his Instagram profile, anticipated what the title of the new film will be.

As the actor himself had already announced in recent months, the film will have this title “Venom 3 – The Last Dance”. The “masked” announcement was made in a post to signal the start of filming.

We still don’t know how long we’ll have to wait to see the first official trailer for Venom 3, but fans of the Spider-Man world are already over the moon after the role assigned to the symbiote in the highly praised PS5 title Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

For those who are not yet informed about it: Venom 3, the third spin-off chapter of the Spider-Man series, is also directed this time by Kelly Marcel and, at the end of the strikes that have affected Holywood in recent months, the estimated release date in theaters was also announced: we talked about this important announcement in a dedicated article.