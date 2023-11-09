The Hollywood strikes have caused many changes in release dates, but we already know when we can see Venom 3 in theaters.

Sony Pictures has taken the lead in Hollywood’s post-strike race, and it does so with an announcement that will excite Marvel fans. Venom 3, directed by Kelly Marcel and with Tom Hardy back in the lead role, already has a definitive release date. And now it will arrive even stronger on November 8, 2024!

In a bold move, Sony has secured a release in IMAX and Premium Large Format Screens, promising an epic cinematic experience for lovers of the Marvel symbiote.

But that is not all.

According to Deadline, production could resume quickly, possibly as soon as this week. This means that exciting casting announcements could arrive at any time! For now, Tom Hardy is the only confirmed star, but with the production machinery in motion, we’re about to get some exciting news.

Venom 3 (2024)

Venom 3, written by Kelly Marcel in collaboration with star and producer Tom Hardy, promises an action-packed experience. Additionally, an elite team of producers, including Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal and Hutch Parker, are backing the project.

Despite mixed reviews, the Venom movies have proven to be box office hits. The first installment raised more than $856 million worldwide in 2018, and the sequel surpassed $506.8 million in 2021. Now they will present the closing of this trilogy and we hope it takes the character to new levels.

Now with a release date of November 8, 2024, Venom 3 lines up with other Marvel movies on Sony’s schedule. SJ Clarkson’s Madame Web will be released on February 14, 2024, followed by JC Chandor’s Kraven the Hunter on August 30, 2024.

This date change also places Venom 3 alongside exciting film projects such as The Amateur starring Rami Malek and Wise Guys (Alto Knights) directed by Barry Levinson and starring Robert De Niro.

Fuente. Deadline.