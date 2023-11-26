The Venezuelan government has organized a referendum on December 3 to ask its citizens whether to incorporate the region of another state into the national territory, without the permission of the state in question. The region is Guayana Esequiba, which in turn is part of Guyana, a small state located east of Venezuela: Guayana Esequiba is a disputed territory that Venezuela has claimed as its own for about two centuries, but is currently governed from Guyana and the state of affairs is unlikely to change soon.

For this reason, it is not clear what legal value this referendum could have, which was called by the Venezuelan government against the opinion of the Guyana government and which therefore should not have major effects. Even if the majority of Venezuelans were to approve the annexation of part of Guyana, it is not clear what Venezuela could do to make the result count: for this reason at the moment the referendum is considered above all a question of internal politics and a propaganda attempt by the authoritarian president Nicolás Maduro to increase his popularity ahead of next year’s elections.

The Esequiba Guayana, or Esequibo Territory, is an area slightly larger than Greece, rich in oil and the subject of an ancient border dispute: it is internationally recognized as part of Guyana, but Venezuela claims it is part of its territory because it was part of it at the time when much of the region was a colony of Spain. Venezuela has had territorial claims on Guayana Esequiba since the year of its independence, 1811, and the dispute has not yet been resolved.

The referendum is supported by the authoritarian government of Nicolás Maduro, which is publicizing it with a massive communication campaign made up of videos, photographic exhibitions and public meetings, in line with the efforts that Venezuela has made for decades to support that Guayana Esequiba is part of its territory. Guyana has lodged an appeal against the referendum, asking the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the UN’s main judicial body, to intervene to block it. However, the Venezuelan government has said that it intends to proceed, and that it considers any intervention by the IGC to be interference in its internal affairs.

Today Guayana Esequiba is a territory governed and administered by Guyana, and divided into six distinct administrative regions. It is located west of the Esequibo River, which Venezuela considers the legitimate border of its territory: in fact, with the claim of the Guayana Esquiba, Venezuela claims sovereignty over more than half of Guyana’s territory.

Geographically, Guayana Esequiba is almost entirely forested. The recent discovery of a series of oil and gas deposits near the coast has given a major boost to its economy, and has led Guyana to become a major oil exporter in the world. According to many, the wealth of Guayana Esequiba plays a role in the claims of Venezuela, which has been going through a serious economic crisis for years. The Venezuelan government’s interest in this territory has received a new boost since 2015, the year in which one of the largest oil deposits in the world was discovered off the coast of the territory. The majority of foreign investments in Guyana are also concentrated in Guayana Esequiba, which in recent years has also begun to invest heavily in tourism.

The territorial dispute over Guayana Esequiba is ancient. The territory was part of Venezuela at the time of Spanish colonialism. In 1811, Venezuela gained independence from Spain and Guayana Esequiba became the subject of a dispute with the colonial powers then occupying Guyana: first the Netherlands and then the United Kingdom (which is why English is spoken in Guyana).

In 1899 an international arbitration ruling established that Guayana Esequiba belonged to the United Kingdom, which integrated it into British Guiana. In 1966, when Guyana gained independence from the United Kingdom, Venezuelan claims began again and, despite rather complicated diplomatic events, have effectively remained unresolved, even though Guyana continues to control and administer the region. In 2018, Guyana asked the International Court of Justice to declare the current border as legitimate and binding: the Court took up the case last April, and a final decision could take a few years.

The Venezuelan referendum on December 3 includes five questions. The first concerns the current border between Venezuela and Guayana Esequiba: voters will be asked if they agree to reject «by all means in compliance with the law, the fraudulently imposed border», «which aims to strip us of our Guayana Exequiba.” The questions of the referendum are posed in an evidently rhetorical manner: in some way they already contain an answer and encourage people to vote in favor of the incorporation of Guayana Esequiba into Venezuelan territory.

The questions include the opportunity to make Guyana Esequiba a state of Venezuela (which is a federal republic), to give Venezuelan citizenship to those who live there, to oppose with all means Guyana’s “claim” to “unilaterally have a sea still to be delimited, illegally and in violation of international law”. There is also a request to remove jurisdiction over territorial disputes from the Guayana Esequiba from the International Court of Justice (the Court is the court to which Guyana appealed to block the referendum, and which will have to make a decision on the matter in the coming months).

Guyana considers the referendum and the way it was conceived to be “a textbook example of annexation,” as Paul Reichler, a lawyer representing Guyana, told the International Court of Justice. However, there are strong doubts about the applicability of a possible positive result in the referendum: although the 1899 border was established when Guyana was still a British colony, in fact Guyana Esequiba is today governed and administered by a sovereign state.

At least for now, the value and importance of the referendum seem to be linked above all to internal Venezuelan politics. According to some analysts, Venezuelan politicians have long and cyclically used the claims over the Guayana Esequiba to gather consensus by fueling nationalistic feelings.

Presidential elections will also be held in 2024: Maduro has been president for over 10 years, a period in which the country’s social and economic situation has become disastrous, and he is now aiming for a third term. Unlike the last elections, celebrated in 2018 and considered illegitimate by the UN, this year’s elections will take place in the presence of external and independent observers, including the United Nations and the European Union. The referendum campaign for Guayana Esequiba is effectively coinciding with rallies and speeches in favor of Maduro, and is seen as part of the electoral campaign. Meanwhile, as in the past, Maduro is also doing everything he can to hinder and weaken the opposition.

Maduro has defined the referendum campaign for Guayana Esequiba as a “pedagogical electoral campaign”: he has appeared on television on several occasions, speaking about what he considers the history of Guayana Esequiba. The campaign included photo exhibitions, videos, meetings and public debates with historians and lawyers invited to speak. In all these cases the campaign places great emphasis on patriotic narratives, on repairing the “injustice” of the separation of the two once united territories, on the need to protect the “destiny of Venezuela”.

The narrative that represents Guayana Esequiba as part of Venezuela has also included schools, with geography school books in which that territory is part of Venezuela and not Guyana, and themed school plays.