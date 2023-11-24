The investigation by the Facile.it portal highlights how car and motorbike insurance scams are on the increase. Victims have tripled in the last year

November 24, 2023

I am 2.3 million Italians who in just one year have been the victim of scams or scams linked to the mandatory insurance of your vehicle.

Reading the data that emerged from the research commissioned by Facile.it from the research institutes mUp Research and Norstat, we are a little disconcerted. The number of frauds or attempted scams scored a +300% compared to the analysis of the past year and the estimate of the damage caused, in economic terms, is almost 700 million euros.

Andrea Ghizzoni, Managing Director Insurance of Facile.it: “Such a significant increase in fraud in such a short period can also be read in relation to the increases suffered by motorists and motorcyclists to take out a policy and the consequent desire to look for ways to save, unfortunately not always relying on safe methods”. The Managing Director Insurance hypothesis of Facile.it is more than plausible given that the insurance companies have increased in the annual premium for all vehicles, marking a +41,4%. Economically, speaking of the average annual price, motorcycle insurance has reached its quota 572,97 euro.

Beware of scams on the web



According to research, the web continues to be the channel where most scams take place. Il 42% some victims were in fact deceived by a fake email that redirected to clone sites, which were logically fake. In 23% of cases (+11.9% of cases compared to last year) the scam it took place via call centerwhile in 21% of cases the scam occurred via SMS, in 20% of cases directly with door to door. Social networks and instant messaging apps were the channels for the scam in 9 and 8% of cases respectively.

Overall, for each person defrauded, the damage was approximately 287 euroa slight increase compared to 2022 where an average damage of 268 euros was recorded.

The most affected categories



According to the data highlighted by the research, those who were most affected by scams were individuals aged between 25 and 34 years old: this was the age group preferred by the criminals. Geographically most scams they affected citizens of southern Italy and the Islands followed then by residents of Central Italy.

The research also highlights the educational level of those defrauded: the majority (7.8% of those interviewed) have a university degree.

Those who are scammed do not report it



The percentage of those who decide not to report the scam is also shocking. Compared to last year we see a greater and growing percentage: 48% of those who were scammed decided not to report, practically 1 in 2. Last year this phenomenon was already present, but in a lower percentage (41.7%). 31.3% of the scammed people who did not report declared that the reason why they did not act legally was dependent on family members and acquaintances, the victims don’t want anyone to know what happened. 27.1%, however, feel too naive to have actually fallen for it while 20.8% referred to the relatively low economic damage.