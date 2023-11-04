We can see the menuwe can know what other customers think but it also allows us to choose food preferences. You can look for only vegan restaurants to appear or for only bars to appear that offer gluten-free options on their menu. So you are sure to be right when searching for where to eat on Google.

How to search for restaurants

If we search for restaurants on Google Maps, all the places near us will appear on the map with a lots of information about them. Enough information for us to make a decision and decide if we want to go to one or the other. The steps are simple and we simply have to press a button from the mobile application. If you go to the application on your mobile phone or tablet you will see that it locates you with a blue dot (if location is activated) and at the top we have a series of options. We have a search bar to find any place but just below there are a series of shortcuts that will allow us to find everything faster. And the first of them is “restaurants”. We can tap on each one of them on the map to open their complete file and see the details.

At the bottom we will see a thumbnail with a summary of the information: name, average score, number of reviews or type of food. You will also see how many meters it is and we can see if it is open or not. If you tap on the restaurant, its file will open large where we will see a series of images of dishes and places, as well as some tabs in which we can have more information. Summary, news, menu, reviews. From Google Mapyes we can see the letter, but also opinions from other users. And since his main tab We will see how to get there, we can call, reserve a table, see the exact address or check the restaurant’s schedule every day of the week. In addition, we will have a series of additional information such as whether it has home delivery or takeaway service.

How to add filters and choose

From the previous screen we can choose a series of filters. We can sort by relevance, but also by distance. And we can choose to only show us those that are open at the time of the query, for example. But if we slide the bar to the side we can add anothers filters as a type of kitchen: Argentinian, Chinese, hamburger, Italian, Japanese, Mediterranean, Mexican, pizza, seafood, Spanish, tapas bar, vegetarian… You choose the one you want and you will filter so that only those appear.

If you are vegan or celiac, for example, we can configure our mobile phone so that it never shows us restaurants that are not going to interest us. It’s no use that Google Maps shows us grills if they don’t have vegan options and we are, for example. Or if there is no gluten-free menu and you are celiac. In that case, we do not have to put the filters every time we are going to use the search, but we will do it directly from the application configuration so that they always appear according to our dietary needs, our specific tastes or what we need.

We simply have to go to the Google Maps menu from our profile photo, open the drop-down menu, choose the settings section and we will enter a menu with many different options such as application language, theme we want to use, fixed route settings, settings location, Maps history, notifications, navigation settings… We have to scroll little by little until we find the option that interests us: Manage your preferences.

When we have reached this section we can choose “Food” and you will access the Google food preferences menu for your account. There is several different options that we can mark or unmark according to our usual diet: Halal food, kosher food, alcohol-free, gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian.

Brands that interest you, you choose “update preferences” and exit the Google settings menu. Now when you search for restaurants following the steps in the previous section, only those that They adjust to your dietary needs or your tastes.