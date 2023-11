It is not only canoeists who are told that they are not allowed to enter the Regge and Dinkel. The water board has also banned the arrival of Sinterklaas by boat in Hardenberg. Sinterklaas was supposed to arrive in the port of Hardenberg via the Vecht on Saturday, but the Vecht is now flowing much too fast for that, according to the shelf. The river is not safe for small, maneuvering boats. The Sinterklaas Committee in Hardenberg now allows Santa to arrive in the city on foot.