If you were looking for a watch that has all the specifications you need, but at a good price, this one from Amazfit is the key. We are talking about GTR Mini model, which is characterized by being extremely light, as indicated in its name, as well as very complete. Its screen will amaze you from the first moment you see it, but its price even more so. Especially now, since it is quite discounted at MediaMarkt on the Days without VAT that this business has launched.

This Amazfit is the smartwatch you need

The first thing you should know about this watch is that Its design is minimalist, perfect to take with you everywhere. It will fit even in the most formal situations and you will end up being grateful for that in the long run, because you won’t have to take it off because it is too sporty to fit with the look.

Despite how light and thin it is, it has a 1.28 inch AMOLED screen in which you will be able to see everything clearly. This has a resolution of 326 ppi, allowing you to see everything with a clarity that will leave you speechless, top quality for what these smart watches usually have on their dial.

As for the sensors it comes with, we must start by talking about the biosensor BioTracker 3.0. This will be in charge of monitoring your oxygen saturation at all times, even when you are sleeping or doing sports. And it will even alert you if it detects that the level is too low. Beyond that, it will also record your heart rate, as well as all the activity you do and even keep track of your stress.

Your training partner

Of course, much of the usefulness of these smartwatches has to do with the sports support modes they incorporate. It is compatible with GPS and other satellite positioning systems, so you can go running directly without having to pick up your phone. As for the sports modes that it has inside, more than 120.

You will never get tired of doing the same sport, since you can always try with everyone you want. In fact, it even has intelligent recognition of 7 sports, so you don’t have to activate these modes manually.

Another interesting detail is that in addition to the logical sweat resistance, it also has water resistance up to 5 atmospheres. This allows you to wear it in water activities such as swimming and record your progress.

Another specification that you will like whatever the use you are going to give to this smart device is its great autonomy. According to the manufacturer’s data, you can last up to 14 days between charges.

If you want to get it, you will find it today and tomorrow (although seeing how much of a deal it is, I wouldn’t let it pass for too long) at a discount at MediaMarkt. This business has a few Days without VAT on technological products like this. In this way, it lowers one of Amazfit’s most interesting models from its previous price of 115 euros to only 95.04 euros.